jv checkin

Braxton Clark started the season on JV, but injuries forced him into a starting role in the sub-state game against Manhattan.  

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Derby underclassmen shined in the 2022 season, going undefeated in both the JV and freshmen football seasons.

The coaching staff saw plenty of growth throughout the year, which is a big area of emphasis in the Panther football program. Some players were called upon in big moments, including the postseason.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.