The Derby underclassmen shined in the 2022 season, going undefeated in both the JV and freshmen football seasons.
The coaching staff saw plenty of growth throughout the year, which is a big area of emphasis in the Panther football program. Some players were called upon in big moments, including the postseason.
The freshman team provided the coaching staff with a lot of excitement for the future in an 8-0 season. Derby had lots of offensive firepower, but the defense was just as dominant.
The Panthers outscored opponents 356-33 this season and averaged four points allowed per game during the season. The closest game of the year was still won by 28 points.
The coaching staff believes that this athletic class keeps the Derby football program in a good place to continue its near decade of success.
“The year went really well,” freshman coach Brent Cunningham said. “This might be one of the most athletic classes I have seen at Derby.”
The JV squad also went 8-0 and saw several players contribute at the varsity level at the end of the season. JV Coach Eric Hendrick said it was a productive season of growth, and players like junior wide receiver Talen Neel, freshman offensive lineman Max Robinson and junior quarterback Braxton Clark were players that started the year on the JV roster but really made an impact on Friday nights for the Panthers.
Clark was a JV player all season, but injuries forced him into a starting position in the sub-state game against Manhattan. He stepped up and contributed before being sidelined with an injury.
Robinson was added to the starting offensive line unit after a good start to the JV season. The freshman made his first varsity start in week four and remained in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. Neel also made an impact for the Panthers with nine catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
The most memorable game for the coaching staff was the 28-14 win against Maize. The team had to fight through four quarters of competitive football.
“For them to play a whole game and compete was really telling for our kids,” Hendrick said. “To see them step up to the challenge and finish the ballgame was a great feeling for us. We didn’t play our best game but watching them finish was amazing."
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.