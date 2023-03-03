What might have been the worst moment of sophomore Jack Ulwelling’s career to date turned into one of the most heroic moments of his Panther career so far, with a three-point shot at the buzzer of the fourth overtime period to send the Derby to the state tournament with a 74-72 win over Washburn Rural in the Class 6A West Sub-State championship on March 3.
Ulwelling turned the ball over under the Washburn Rural basket with the Panthers leading 71-72 with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime. This Junior Blue possession led to a foul putting Amare Jones on the line with a chance to take the lead. Jones netted his two free throws, but the Panthers were not out of it yet.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown drove to the basket with 12 seconds to go and found Ulwelling in the corner. The sophomore redeemed himself with a pure three-point shot that only slightly moved the net to silence the Washburn Rural faithful and send Panther fans into a frenzy.
“Earlier in the game, I made some crucial turnovers that could have lost us the game,” Ulwelling said. “I knew I had to step up, Fisher-Brown was willing to pass it to me, and I knew I had to knock down that shot.”
The Panthers punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. Derby has struggled to get over the hump of the sub-state title game for the last few seasons.
“That was the best high school basketball game I have ever been a part of,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Both teams had to game won about three different times, but we made the last play at the end of the day. That was a game with two state tournament-caliber teams.”
Derby started off as the aggressor with seven threes in the first half to take a 36-25 lead at the break. The Junior Blues generated a lot of points early with mid-range jumpers in the paint but steered away from that strategy when Derby moved Kaden Franklin down low.
The Junior Blues came out of the break on a mission, using Jack Bachelor as its primary source of offense as the Panthers tried to bleed the clock. Bachelor had nine points in the third quarter en route to a 31-point night. Derby held a 42-38 lead at the end of the third quarter after scoring just six points out of halftime.
That was only just the beginning.
Washburn Rural made a fourth-quarter push to tie the game in regulation as the Panthers struggled to make shots and control the basketball late in the game. The Junior Blues persistently chipped away at the deficit to fight back to send it to overtime knotted at 50-50, including Jones hitting three free-throws after being fouled behind the arc and a three in the corner by Wyatt Conklin to tie it with six seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The opening overtime was the tamest of the four as Derby had to fight back from a 5-0 Junior Blue run to send it to a second overtime. The Panthers used a full-court pressure to get the turnover that led to a Dallas Metzger three, which tied the game. It was the first three made since the first half.
Washburn Rural took a 59-57 lead with five seconds to go in the second overtime on a pair of free-throw. The game appeared won as Fisher-Brown heaved a shot in the final seconds of the overtime period that hit the top corner of the backboard with just 00.3 remaining on the clock. Thinking the game was over, Junior Blues players stormed the court, which resulted in a technical foul, and sent Fisher-Brown to the line to extend the game. The senior delivered to send the game to a third overtime tied at 59-59.
Once again, the Junior Blues held an advantage to start an overtime period and held a 66-63 with 1:13 left in the third overtime period after a pair of technical fouls after a scuffle following a Junior Blue free throw, one on Kaden Franklin and two on Washburn Rural. Metzger was the hero at the end of the third overtime period to put four minutes back on the clock deadlocked at 66-66.
The Panthers held the momentum at the start of the fourth and final overtime period and had a 71-68 lead with 1:40 to go. Turnovers allowed Washburn Rural a chase to squeak out a win, but Ulwelling’s dagger three turned the tide.
Seven total players finished in double digits. Fisher-Brown, Metzger, Ulwelling and Franklin all hit double digits for the Panthers, led by 23 by Fisher-Brown. Metzger hit five of the 11 made threes by the Panthers.
Derby will head to Koch Arena and will play in the state quarterfinals on March 8.
DERBY 18 18 6 8 5 4 7 8 — 74
WASHBURN RURAL 15 10 13 12 5 4 7 6 — 72
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 23; Metzger, 19; Ulwelling, 14; Franklin, 10; Chadwick, 4; Brown, 2; Anderson, 2.
JUNIOR BLUES: Bachelor, 31; Ballard, 13; Conklin, 11; Jones, 8; Heim, 6; Hirschi, 2; M. Bettis, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
