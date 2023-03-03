Jack Ulwelling

Jack Ulwelling hit a three-pointer at the buzzer of the fourth overtime in a 74-72 win over Washburn Rural on March 3. To send the Panthers to the state tournament. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

What might have been the worst moment of sophomore Jack Ulwelling’s career to date turned into one of the most heroic moments of his Panther career so far, with a three-point shot at the buzzer of the fourth overtime period to send the Derby to the state tournament with a 74-72 win over Washburn Rural in the Class 6A West Sub-State championship on March 3.

Ulwelling turned the ball over under the Washburn Rural basket with the Panthers leading 71-72 with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime. This Junior Blue possession led to a foul putting Amare Jones on the line with a chance to take the lead. Jones netted his two free throws, but the Panthers were not out of it yet. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.