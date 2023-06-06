The Derby Twins have plenty of local talent on the roster for the 2023 season. Five Derby High School alums will be returning to Panther Field for some summerball action.
Coleson Syring, Kade Snodgrass, Karson Klima, Braden Horn and Mitchell Johnson will all be big contributors to the Twins this season. Syring was a part of the bullpen last season and was an all-star for the Twins. Horn and Johnson are stepping back on the field after helping the Panthers take fourth at the state tournament in late May.
“We are really excited; this is the first year in a while where we have had that many local guys coming back for the summer,” head coach Kyle Flax said. “It is great for the community and organization to have those guys around. We also have a few returners coming back as well, and we are looking forward to a great season.”
Syring, Snodgrass and Klima all bring some college baseball experience into the summer and will be looking to make minor adjustments for next season. The 2023 DHS battery of Johnson and Horn will be getting some early exposure to next-level competition this summer. The Twins coaching staff is looking forward to providing the Cowley College commits a chance to improve by facing tough competition.
“Getting Horn some at-bats and Johnson some innings against some next-level competition will help them continue to improve their skills,” Flax said. “Both of them are going to be big contributors as the season goes on, and we are excited to see what they can do.”
Flax said that the league has seen an influx of players entering summer ball right out of high school, and the Twins have five incoming freshmen on the squad, including Wichita State signee Jeremiah Arnett.
A vast majority of the Twins roster is available, but Flax is still waiting on a few players. Postseason baseball and summer courses have delayed players from getting to Derby, but the team hopes to see them suit up in the latter weeks of June.
The Twins were slated to play two preseason games before the official start of the season on June 5, but the first game on June 2 was canceled due to weather. On June 3, the Twins were in action in a 2-0 loss to Newton, yet the staff was pleased with the fight the team showed in preseason action.
“We played solid defense and pitched very well,” Flax said. “The bats are usually the slowest thing to get going because guys are coming in and getting in the rhythm, but we played a competitive ballgame.”
The coaching staff is not focused on changing a player’s approach but working to develop a solid lineup and rotation that sets the team up for success. With 42 games in 53 days, it is certainly a sprint to the postseason. There is little time to make hefty adjustments, but the staff believes the team is poised to hit the ground running.
“All of our players come from great programs, so I don’t want to change them as a player,” Flax said. “It is our job to put the puzzle pieces together that fit for the Derby Twins. We want to go out there and compete every night. We think we have a great group of guys that can give us a chance to do that.”
Johnson will make his Jayhawk Collegiate League debut on June 7 as the Twins host the Islanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.