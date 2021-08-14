A trio of Derby High School seniors baseball players recently announced their plans to continue their careers at the next level.
Luke Westerman, Mitchell Johnson and Saben Seager – all members of the 2021 DHS baseball team that placed third at the 6A state tournament – made their commitments ahead of their senior season.
Johnson announced his commitment to Wichita State University after a junior campaign in which he led the Panthers with six wins and a 1.135 earned run average on the mound. He was named All-League Second Team in AVCTL-I at the end of the season.
Fellow pitcher Saben Seager committed to Cowley College following his junior year. Seager finished with a 4-0 record in 2021 and wasn’t far behind Johnson with a 1.145 ERA. He also had a team-high 57 strikeouts and threw two no-hitters on the season.
Infielder Luke Westerman announced his plans to head to Neosho County Community College, where he will join a handful of his former teammates. Westerman finished 2021 tied for first in batting average (.373) and was third on the team with 20 RBI.
Both Westerman and Seager earned All-League First Team honors and were also selected for the 6A All-State Second Team. Seager was also named the Pitcher of the Year in AVCTL-I.
