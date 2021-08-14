Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson fires a pitch towards the plate in action for Derby baseball last season. Johnson recently committed to continue his playing career at Wichita State, while teammates Luke Westerman (Neosho) and Saben Seager (Cowley) also announced plans to play baseball at the college level.

A trio of Derby High School seniors baseball players recently announced their plans to continue their careers at the next level. 

Luke Westerman, Mitchell Johnson and Saben Seager – all members of the 2021 DHS baseball team that placed third at the 6A state tournament – made their commitments ahead of their senior season.

Johnson announced his commitment to Wichita State University after a junior campaign in which he led the Panthers with six wins and a 1.135 earned run average on the mound. He was named All-League Second Team in AVCTL-I at the end of the season.

Fellow pitcher Saben Seager committed to Cowley College following his junior year. Seager finished with a 4-0 record in 2021 and wasn’t far behind Johnson with a 1.145 ERA. He also had a team-high 57 strikeouts and threw two no-hitters on the season.

Infielder Luke Westerman announced his plans to head to Neosho County Community College, where he will join a handful of his former teammates. Westerman finished 2021 tied for first in batting average (.373) and was third on the team with 20 RBI. 

Both Westerman and Seager earned All-League First Team honors and were also selected for the 6A All-State Second Team. Seager was also named the Pitcher of the Year in AVCTL-I.

