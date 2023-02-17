Progress has been the emphasis for Derby girls wrestling in its first four years of the program. The Panthers got a state placer in 2021, a state champion in 2022, an ACVTL-I title and will be sending a program-high five wrestlers to the state tournament in 2023.
Joining three-time state qualifiers juniors Amara Ehsa and Trinity Williams at the state tournament is a trio of freshmen. Brooke Downs (130), Chloe Spears (170) and Analicia Lopez (235) will be representing Derby at Hartman Arena on Feb. 22-23 in their first year of high school wrestling.
What is better than having three freshmen qualify for state? Lopez and Spears are first-year wrestlers. Downs has been on head coach Mike Phillips’ radar for a while as she is a homegrown wrestler, wrestling in club state tournaments since 2019.
Spears and Downs have similar stories on how they got into wrestling. Spears’ brother Corey is a junior in the boy's wrestling program, and she wanted to try wrestling. Downs comes from a long line of wrestlers, but she is the first female in her family to wrestle.
Lopez got into wrestling because she liked the individualistic element of the sport and slowly developed a passion for it.
“I never really liked the idea of a team sport because sometimes you get frustrated with teammates,” Lopez said. “If you lose in wrestling, then you're only mad at yourself, and that’s all there is to it.”
The first few practices for Spears and Lopez were rough, as the two were just starting to learn wrestling techniques. It tested their grit and dedication to improve. Many tears later, the pair pushed through to become state qualifiers.
Lopez had quite the wake-up call on first practices facing Williams at 190, where she thought she would wrestle. After getting her face shoved into the mat, Lopez hasn’t let another opponent do that to her since. Lopez said the coaching staff told her she would need to wrestle nearly 55 pounds higher at 235 if she wanted to make the varsity squad, but she has risen to the challenge and took second at the regional on Feb. 11.
Spears did not want to come back the next day after the first practice, but she was determined to push through. Over time, she learned that the girl's team is like one big family.
“I remember after the first day of practice, I didn’t want to come back the next day,” Spears said. “I pushed through, and I found this great girls wrestling team and the family in it; that is what really pushed me to come back, and I have grown to love this sport.”
Family is a big aspect of the Derby wrestling program, and the community of the girl's team led by the junior class has created an environment to help the younger wrestlers thrive.
“It is pretty awesome to have somebody to look up to,” Downs said. “It is like a second family to me, and the upperclassman have taken us under their wing.”
It has started to click for all the freshmen heading into the state tournament. Downs started to build confidence immediately in the Valley Center tournament on Dec. 2 when she defeated Ninel Garcia from Salina South, who is actually Lopez’s cousin.
After Spears’ first win, she gained more confidence, which helped her settle into the season. For Lopez, she started to train with Jason McComb, which took her to a different level.
Derby went undefeated in the AVCTL-I this season, securing its first league title in program history. The Panthers have worked hard to earn the league title despite having many first-year wrestlers and injuries.
“It is pretty phenomenal that we took the league title, Downs said. “Especially considering all the adversity we have faced this year.”
All three wrestlers are excited about the opportunity at the state tournament and are proud of the progress they have made this season.
“I think we all just want to place and get our names on the wall, but going to state is pretty great,” Spears said. “Even if we don’t place, we are just happy about how far we’ve come to get the chance to wrestle at the state tournament.”
