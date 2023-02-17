FR wrestlers

Brooke Downs, Chloe Spears and Analicia Lopez will be the three DHS freshmen competing at the Class 6A-5A state tournament on Feb. 22-23. 

Progress has been the emphasis for Derby girls wrestling in its first four years of the program. The Panthers got a state placer in 2021, a state champion in 2022, an ACVTL-I title and will be sending a program-high five wrestlers to the state tournament in 2023.

Joining three-time state qualifiers juniors Amara Ehsa and Trinity Williams at the state tournament is a trio of freshmen. Brooke Downs (130), Chloe Spears (170) and Analicia Lopez (235) will be representing Derby at Hartman Arena on Feb. 22-23 in their first year of high school wrestling.

