Derby track and field will be sending several athletes to state after both boys and girls squads took fourth at the regional meet on May 19.
It will be a solid mixture of experience and new talent heading to Cessna Stadium as the competitors who qualified are healthy and peaking at the right time. Injuries forced head coach Cedric Shell to rearrange the lineup, and those who were pushed into new roles delivered at the right moment.
“I liked the fight that our kids had going into regionals,” Shell said. “We had to shuffle things around and try to find a sense of coming together as a team. They exceeded my expectations, and to finish fourth on both sides was a huge positive.”
Sophomore A.J. Hopson had a dominant afternoon finishing first in the 400 with a time of 51.21 and then stepping into the 4x800 relay squad. Hopson had never competed in the 800, but he stepped up and helped the squad finish fourth and punch their ticket to state.
“Hopson was on JV as a freshman last year, but I knew that if he kept working, he would be a star on varsity,” Shell said. “He has really improved in the 400, becoming one of the best in the state. He also stepped up in the 4x800 for us. Hopson is an athlete that can adapt, and once he steps on that track, he is going to go after it.”
Derek Hubbard took fourth in the 100-meter dash to qualify for state. The junior was also a piece of the 4x100 relay team that took fourth to reach state. The Panthers had to readjust the 4x100 relay team after Mason Madrigal exited the meet early with a hamstring injury.
The boys squad was heavily represented in the throwing events, led by LeShaon Davis. Davis took first in both the shot put and discus. In the shot put, Davis had a winning throw of 49’ 5” – nearly four feet farther than second place. The senior is staying loose and having fun, which has helped him find success.
“Davis has found his groove,” Shell said. “He is going out and having fun. With track and field, if you are having fun with it, you are performing well. That is the biggest difference; he isn’t putting much pressure on himself. He is going out and having fun and getting the job done.”
Tyler Stroup helped Derby sweep the top two spots on the podium in the shot put. Brock Zerger qualified as part of the 4x100 team and in the javelin, taking second in the event. In his first year of track and field, sophomore Andres Cruz will join Zerger in the javelin after taking fourth.
The girls side qualified for a pair of relays with the 4x400 and 4x100. Piper Hula continued her success in the mid- distances with a first-place finish in the 400 and took second in the 800.
Senior Mayciee Bell took second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles to qualify for state. Bell is racing at peak form and is looking ready for the state meet. Junior Rylan Syring battled injuries all season but stepped up to take first in the long jump and second in the high jump.
The state meet begins on May 26, and the team is prepared to put in the work for one more week. Consistency has been a big key for the team this year, and coach Shell wants to see the team continue that to be ready to roll at state.
“I just want to see the same consistency that I have been seeing,” Shell said. “They are coming in knowing what to do and working hard. They all earned the extra week of practice, so I want them to use it to the best of their ability, and at the main event, just leave it all on the track.”
KSHSAA CLASS 6A REGIONAL (May 19)
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS
1. Garden City 126
2. Wichita East 106
3. Dodge City 98
4. Derby 70
5. Liberal 65
6. Wichita Northwest 38
7. Wichita South 36
8. Campus 11
9. Wichita North 8
GIRLS
1. Liberal 85
2. Wichita East 80
3. Dodge City 77
4. Derby 76
5. Campus 72
5. Garden City 72
7. Wichita North 55
8. Wichita Northwest 32
9. Wichita South 9
Commented