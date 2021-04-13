Derby track and field competed at the Maize Invitational on April 9 in a field dominated by 5A and 6A schools.
In a fairly tight competition on both sides, the boys and girls teams were each able to claim fourth place among the 11 teams at the meet.
On the girls side, no team got within 100 points of top placer Kapaun Mt. Carmel, but Derby was right in the thick of the hunt for second and led by a trio of top-three finishers. Both Chloe Igo (300m hurdles) and the 4x800m relay team took second, while Katie Hazen had a third-place individual finish in the 3200m run.
For the boys, Ethan Hock, Jonas Vickers and Christian Crawford paved the way. Hock took the individual title in the pole vault, while Vickers was runner-up in the shot pot and Crawford finished third in the 100m dash. Hock and Vickers earned points in multiple events for the Panthers.
Next up, the DHS track teams will compete at a meet hosted by Campus at 3 p.m. April 23 in Haysville.
Maize Invitational (April 9)
GIRLS
100m
4. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 12.93
200m
7. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 28.55
800m
5. Abigail Monaghan, 2:47.03
1600m
4. Katie Hazen, 6:02.48
6. Vivian Kalb, 6:07.98
3200m
3. Katie Hazen, 12:35.66
5. Vivian Kalb, 12:41.77
100m hurdles
7. Chloe Igo, 17.65
300m hurdles
2. Chloe Igo, 54.12
4x100m relay
2. Derby, 53.54
4x800m relay
2. Derby, 11:25.01
Javelin
4. Callie Knudson, 93’ 1”
Long jump
5. Bella Karel, 14’ 9.5”
Discus
4. Callie Knudson, 94’ 10”
High jump
7. Rylan Syring, 4’ 2”
TEAM SCORES
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 151
2. Maize, 50
2. Wichita East 50
4. Derby, 48
5. Salina South, 47
6. Junction City, 46
7. Haysville-Campus, 39.5
8. Wichita Heights, 27.5
9. Wichita West, 21
10. Wichita South, 16
11. Wichita Northwest, 14
BOYS
100m
3. Christian Crawford, 11.14
800m
4. Dylan Roe, 2:11.83
1600m
5. Ethan Hock, 5:11.99
100m hurdles
7. Miles Wash, 19.27
4x100m relay
5. Derby, 47.19
Pole vault
1. Ethan Hock, 10’ 6”
4. Parker Sanchez, 8’ 6”
4. Samuel Harrison, 8’ 6”
Shot put
2. Jonas Vickers, 44’ 6”
Javelin
6. Conley Hamblin, 124’ 5”
Discus
5. Jonas Vickers, 120’ 1”
6. Christopher Thomsen, 117’ 9”
High jump
4. Johnny Pernice, 5’4”
6. Brock Zerger, 5’ 4”
TEAM SCORES
1. Maize, 70.5
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 68
3. Wichita Heights, 58.5
4. Derby, 50.5
5. Wichita Northwest, 50
6. Salina South, 46
7. Haysville-Campus, 37
8. Wichita East, 35
9. Junction City, 30.5
10. Wichita South, 23
11. Wichita West, 7
