Squeezing almost two complete games into one to open a road doubleheader on April 9, the Panther baseball team was able to fend off Andover Central in a 7-2 victory before dropping the second contest 5-0 to split the series.
Derby head coach Todd Olmstead noted it was a “weird night,” as he projected his team would have hit about six home runs under normal circumstances. However, 20 mph wind gusts made timely hitting a key factor, which the Panthers got plenty of in game one.
Falling behind 2-0 early, Olmstead said starting pitcher Saben Seager eventually found his rhythm, though the offense had a tall task against Seager’s counterparts on the mound for Andover Central.
“I think that was probably two of the better pitchers we’ve seen,” Olmstead said. “They didn’t make any mistakes.”
Eventually, Derby found an opportunity in the top of the seventh inning and capitalized, as Drake Thatcher delivered a clutch triple to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Drake’s brother, Mercer, was equally crucial pitching a strong 5 1/3 innings (almost another complete game) in relief. Then, Olmstead took a gamble in the top of the 13th inning.
With runners on second and third with one out after a key pinch hit by Jace Horn, Olmstead put on the squeeze with Luke Westerman at the plate facing an 0-2 count. The risk paid off and led to a five-run inning and 7-2 victory for Derby.
“I had a lot of confidence in him getting the ball down and making it happen, and then we just started putting the ball in play,” Olmstead said.
Following that contest, Derby could not muster the same offensive output in a 5-0 loss against a team Olmstead projects will “make some noise” in Class 4A.
The Panthers had Grant Ash on the mound, who has been strong through the young season, but missed some chances to provide some run support. Even giving up five walks, Olmstead was pleased with Ash’s performance and knows he can be counted on moving forward.
“A bright spot from that loss was Grant threw well. I thought he gutted it out and did a great job considering we literally played two games before he got to play,” Olmstead said. “I have the utmost confidence in him as our Friday guy. Hopefully we can get him a little more help next time.”
While Derby (6-2) has tough contests against Campus and Maize this week, Olmstead is confident his team can iron out the wrinkles and continue playing at a high level.
“I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we’ll get things figured out,” Olmstead said. “I’ll take three out of four for a series all the time. As I tell them, I don’t like to lose at anything, but as long as we’re competing and we lose because they beat us that day – I don’t like it, but I’m okay with that, as opposed to us beating ourselves.”
Panthers get by Railroaders at home
After getting down 3-0 early in game one of a home doubleheader against Newton on April 6, Derby quickly rebounded on the way to a series sweep, winning 5-4 and 5-0.
The Panthers got a run in the second and then pulled ahead with a three-run third inning as Carson Olmstead and Jace Jenkins settled in on the mound.
“We had a big hit with two outs by Karson Klima to give us the lead and our pitching was solid all day. We gave up pretty much a wind-blown home run to give that early deficit, but I thought they did a great job of keeping us in it and allowing us to chip away and come back,” Olmstead said. “I told the guys beforehand that Newton is a scrappy team and the longer you leave them around, the harder it is to put them away.”
Newton tied the game in the top of the fifth, but Derby answered again to fend off the visitors.
During game two, it was the Panthers who jumped out quick with a four-run first inning to back some more strong pitching. While the team fell into an offensive lull that Olmstead has been trying to get his players to avoid, the strong start and finish was good to see.
“I thought we swung the bats really well in the first couple of innings and then the [Coleson] Syring home run late was great for getting that extra run, but more importantly it was a huge swing for Coleson,” Olmstead said. “He’d been struggling a little bit at the plate and that kind of springboarded him.”
vs. Andover Central (April 9)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 – 7 8 2
AC 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 11 3
W: Westerman (DRBY)
L: Eliot (AC)
2B: Snodgrass (DRBY)
3B: Liston, D. Thatcher (DRBY); Tabor (AC)
RBI: Klima, Stewart, Syring, D. Thatcher, Westerman (DRBY); Tabor (AC)
vs. Andover Central (April 9)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 6 0
AC 1 0 1 0 1 2 0 – 5 7 1
W: Horn (AC)
L: Ash (DRBY)
2B: B. Horn (DRBY); Eliot (AC)
RBI: Eliot, Bell, Blackman 2 (AC)
vs. Newton (April 6)
NWT 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 – 4 4 4
DERBY 0 1 3 0 1 0 x – 5 4 4
W: Jenkins (DRBY)
L: Davis (NWT)
HR: Snodgrass (DRBY); Boston (NWT)
RBI: Klima 2, Liston, Snodgrass (DRBY); Franz, Boston 2, Golubski (NWT)
vs. Newton (April 6)
NWT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 2
DERBY 4 0 0 0 1 0 x – 5 9 1
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Jaso (NWT)
2B: Snodgrass, Syring, Westerman (DRBY)
HR: Syring (DRBY)
