Competing at a challenging course like the Topeka Country Club for its regional, the Derby High boys golf team was not deterred, finishing one spot away from qualifying the entire team for the 6A state tournament during play on May 17.
Instead, the Panthers sent three individuals to state, with Jaydon Carruthers, Hayden Smith and Cael Asman all posting qualifying scores. Carruthers was the top placer again for DHS, finishing 14th, with he and fellow freshman Asman continuing to make a strong debut with the varsity squad.
“Both Cael and Jaydon are very competitive young men who want to be as good as they can be so they are willing to put in the time it takes to achieve this honor of qualifying for the state meet,” said Derby golf coach Tim Herrs. “Obviously this is an encouraging sign of the future for this program, and one that I thought was a possibility at the beginning of the season. There are a few other good young golfers that could also be in the picture next year to do the same thing these two did this year.”
As the elder statesmen of the group, Smith qualified for state in his final season of high school golf – giving the accomplishment a little different context.
“Hayden struggled a bit at times [at regionals] but he was able to mitigate any big problems and shoot a score good enough to get to state,” Herrs said. “Anytime you qualify for state it's big but, as a senior, to know that your last meet is state is a little more special.”
Even though the Panthers could not quite qualify as a full team, Herrs noted that as young as the group is the experience should be formative and a building block for the future.
“I really like this team even if we didn't make it as a team. I know the quality of the golfers and how they push one another to be better each time they golf is exciting and appreciated,” Herrs said. “Seeing a quality course at regionals and the good teams who qualify gives those guys an idea what the level is that needs to be achieved if they want to be one of those teams who does qualify. It's experience that you can't get just going out and playing on your own or only against your teammates.”
6A regional golf (May 17)
Individual results
1. Jack Randall (LFS), 76
2. Luke Leonetti (WASH), 78
3. Trey Sauder (MANH), 81
4. Tyler Higgins (WASH), 81
5. Giles Frederickson (WASH), 81
14. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 88
20. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 96
t21. Cael Asman (DRBY), 99
t23. Knowlyn Egan (DRBY), 100
28. Carson Dutcher (DRBY), 104
29. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 106
Team results
1. Washburn Rural, 322
2. Lawrence Free State, 328
3. Manhattan, 336
4. Derby, 383
5. Wichita Heights, 419
6. Junction City, 461
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.