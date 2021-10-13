Three Derby golfers qualified for the state tournament on Oct. 11.
Senior Chloe Johnson, junior Katy Johnson and sophomore Hannah Minnis took top-15 finishes en route to clinching individual spots in the state tournament.
While Derby will have representation at the tournament, all Panther players will be individual competitors, as the team took a sixth-place finish in the regional – ending a six-year streak of qualifying as a team.
Chloe Johnson took a top-five finish after shooting a 90 on the 18-hole course in Hutchinson. It was the top Derby finish.
Hannah Minnis punched her ticket into her first state tournament with a 12th-place finish after shooting a 102. Katy Johnson tied Minnis at 12th-place, which put her in the state meet for the second time in her career.
The state tournament will be held from Oct. 18 to 19 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Pairings to be announced later.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1. Ashlyn Armstrong (Dodge City) - 79 (1st in playoff)
2. Ryann Warren (Garden City) - 79 (2nd in playoff)
3. Kiley Maier (Campus) - 86
4. Tiley Fry (Dodge City) - 89
5. Chloe Johnson (Derby) - 90
6. Shelby Beckmann (Wichita Northwest) - 93
7. Jerika Lopez (Garden City) - 97
T8. Alayna Welch (Wichita North) - 98
T8. Reanna Bartlett-Konrade - Dodge City - 98
10. Isabella Martinez (Wichita North) - 100
T12. Hannah Minnis (Derby) - 102
T12. Katy Johnson (Derby) - 102
45. Charli Drum (Derby) - 148
47. Amanda Phouthavong (Derby) - 173
DNF. Mia Johnson (Derby)
TEAM SCORES
1. Dodge City - 373
2. Garden City - 387
3. Campus - 399
4. Wichita North - 422
5. Hutchinson - 427
6. Derby - 442
7. Liberal - 492
