Senior Chloe Johnson, junior Katy Johnson and sophomore Hannah Minnis were the trio of Derby girls golf representatives at the Maize South Invitational at the Auburn Hills Golf Course on Sept. 23.
All three Panther golfers finished inside the top 10 in the nine-hole invitational, which was the final tournament of the regular season.
Chloe Johnson led the team after tying for fourth place, shooting a 45. Johnson tied her best finish this season, which came in the opening invitational of the 2021 campaign in Derby. Johnson kept her score low with three straight pars from holes 13-15.
Katy Johnson took a fifth-place finish after shooting a 48 on the course. Johnson was one stroke shy of her best overall score in nine-hole courses this season.
With a ninth-place finish, Hannah Minnis rounded out the Derby scores shooting a 50 in the tournament. It was her highest finish this season.
Freshman Kinslea Jones from Maize took her fourth straight invitational win, finishing with a 37. Jones won the Derby Invitational crown earlier this season. Maize captured the tournament title with an overall score of 193. Derby did not bring enough players to the tournament to qualify for team competition.
The varsity squad will have a brief time off as the next varsity tournament will be the AVCTL Tournament in Newton Oct. 4.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Kinslea Jones (Maize) - 37
2. Margaret Ulrich (Wichita Collegiate) - 39
3. Jaden Kordownowy (Maize South) - 42
T4. Chloe Johnson (Derby) - 45
T4. Hope Hilton (Andover) - 45
6. Katy Johnson (Derby) - 48
T7. Charlotte Kerbs (Maize) - 49
T7. Brittany Harshaw (Andover Central) - 49
T9. Hannah Minnis (Derby) - 50
T9. Zoe Norton (Salina South) - 50
TEAM RESULTS
Maize - 193
Maize South - 198
Salina South - 207
Goddard - 216
Andover - 225
