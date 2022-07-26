7-27-22 College signings

Trinity Kuntz was named a Class 6A all-state catcher and committed to West Texas A&M on July 21.

A trio of Derby seniors announced college commitments on July 18 and 21. Braden Horn, Addy Canfield and Trinity Kuntz shared via Twitter where each will continue their careers. Horn committed to play baseball at Cowley College, Canfield will be headed to McLennan Community College for softball and Kuntz will be taking her talents to West Texas A&M University.

Horn was named the ACVTL-I Player of the Year after an outstanding 2021 season for the Panthers. The unanimous first-team all-league catcher led Derby with a .444 batting average with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was also named to the Class 6A all-state second-team for his position. The Panthers went 16-7 last season and reached the Class 6A baseball tournament in Fort Scott. The Tigers went 54-11 last season and reached the 2022 NJCAA Division-I Baseball World Series Championship. The two-time national champions lost 4-2 to Central Arizona in the title game last season. Derby alums Karson Klima and Saben Seager also committed to Cowley. Former Panther Grant Adler pitched at Cowley the previous season as an early signee to Wichita State University.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.