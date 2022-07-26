A trio of Derby seniors announced college commitments on July 18 and 21. Braden Horn, Addy Canfield and Trinity Kuntz shared via Twitter where each will continue their careers. Horn committed to play baseball at Cowley College, Canfield will be headed to McLennan Community College for softball and Kuntz will be taking her talents to West Texas A&M University.
Horn was named the ACVTL-I Player of the Year after an outstanding 2021 season for the Panthers. The unanimous first-team all-league catcher led Derby with a .444 batting average with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was also named to the Class 6A all-state second-team for his position. The Panthers went 16-7 last season and reached the Class 6A baseball tournament in Fort Scott. The Tigers went 54-11 last season and reached the 2022 NJCAA Division-I Baseball World Series Championship. The two-time national champions lost 4-2 to Central Arizona in the title game last season. Derby alums Karson Klima and Saben Seager also committed to Cowley. Former Panther Grant Adler pitched at Cowley the previous season as an early signee to Wichita State University.
Canfield helped lead the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish at the Class 6A softball tournament last season, both in the circle and at the plate. As a junior, Canfield went 9-1 with a 2.86 ERA with 70 strikeouts, which was second among pitchers. At the plate, she hit 19 RBIs with three home runs. Canfield was the winning pitcher in a 6-3 win over Wichita Northwest in the third-place game on May 27. McLennan Community College, located in Waco, Texas, is the home of the 2022 NJCAA Division-I Softball Championship runner-up. The Highlanders went 59-8 last season and secured the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Championship.
Kuntz was named a Class 6A all-state catcher by the Kansas Softball Coaches Association after a dominant junior season. She hit .354 with 25 RBIs and four home runs in the 2021 season and had a .974 fielding percentage as a catcher, which was third on the team.
The Lady Buffs went 29-16 in 2022, but are two-time NCAA D-II National Champions. West Texas A&M took the title in 2021 and 2014.
