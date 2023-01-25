Three different high schools in four years. This is a common high school journey for many military children. For senior swimmer Aiden Thornburg, this was his path to Derby High School.
Oddly enough, Thornburg is returning to his birth state after stints in Illinois and Massachusetts. While in Illinois, Thornburg started his swimming career and has been in the pool ever since. In his seven-year career, he has seen growth in his technique, primarily his backstroke.
“It was really rough starting out,” Thornburg said. “I could barely do all four strokes when I started. Thankfully, they let me on the club team. Over time, my technique has gotten a lot better, and I have gotten faster.”
He is a versatile swimmer and can do several different events. His favorite is the 200-yard freestyle because it challenges him to keep a steady pace, but he also enjoys the 100-yard backstroke.
Thornburg said that he has developed a routine before each race to help him get into the right mindset. He’ll listen to music that will pump him up, drink water and stretch. When he gets behind the blocks, he ditches the music and mentally prepares for his upcoming race.
Thornburg is still in club swim, but in his high school career, he has qualified for some of the top meets in each state he competed in. As an underclassman in Illinois, he reached sectionals and qualified for state in Massachusetts. Halfway through the 2023 swim season, Thornburg has been a part of a pair of relay teams to qualify for state, and he is hoping he can hit the state cut in a pair of individual events. He has reached state consideration for two events, including the 500-yard freestyle.
Being the new athlete on the team is always an intimidating feat, but the Derby team accepted Thornburg with open arms.
“I think my teammates in Derby are a little closer than anywhere else,” Thornburg said. “We hang out a lot more and it has been great. My teammates accepted me into the team and integrated me in very well.”
Thornburg is hopeful he can swim in college after his senior season, but his main goal for the remainder of 2023 is to qualify for state in the 200-yard freestyle. He reached the state consideration time at the Emporia meet on Dec. 1 but is working to cut his time. At the Campus Meet on Jan. 19, he was just 2.07 seconds shy from hitting the state qualification time in a third-place finish.
The Panthers took second overall at the Campus meet, and head coach Jimmy Adams said it was a good finish considering he let the team pick their own events. Many picked races targeting state qualification. Derby only has three meets remaining before the state meet on Feb. 16-18.
2. Wichita Collegiate 376
3. Derby (King, Espinoza, Weaver, Hays) (1:51.37)
8. Derby (S. Rocco, McFarren, T. Rocco, Armstrong) (2:02.13)
3. Aiden Thornburg (1:56.19)
8. Zach Armstrong (2:33.06)
8. Dominic Espinoza (24.94)
6. Zavier Zamora (129.10)
5. Kooper Weaver (1:00.25)
3. Aiden Thornburg (53.06)
6. Dominic Espinoza (55.47)
4. Derby (Thornburg, Weaver, Black, Morton) (1:39.06)
5. Ayden McFarren (1:13.40)
1. Derby (Thornburg, Morton, Espinoza, Hays) (3:32.70)
7. Derby (Black, McFarren, T. McQuaig, Armstrong) (4:11.27)
