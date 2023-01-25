Thornburg

Aiden Thornburg has been involved in competitive swimming for the last seven years and has competed at three different high schools in three different states. Thornburg is aiming to qualify for state in a pair of individual events this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Three different high schools in four years. This is a common high school journey for many military children. For senior swimmer Aiden Thornburg, this was his path to Derby High School.

Oddly enough, Thornburg is returning to his birth state after stints in Illinois and Massachusetts. While in Illinois, Thornburg started his swimming career and has been in the pool ever since. In his seven-year career, he has seen growth in his technique, primarily his backstroke.

