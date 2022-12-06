When Derby needed a spark last season, Dallas Metzger was the first off the bench. As a sophomore, Metzger was a late addition to the varsity squad midway through the season and worked his way to an all-AVCTL-I honorable mention selection. This season, Metzger is jumping into a bigger role for the Panthers as a primary scorer.
Metzger’s ability from three-point range was almost a secret weapon for head coach Brett Flory last season. He shot 42 percent from three, which led the team.
The first varsity appearance for Metzger was an unexpected but memorable experience. With Derby trailing Campus on Jan. 11, the Panthers needed a big momentum shift in the second half. Metzger was thrown into the fire and scored nine points to help give Derby a 67-64 win over the Colts.
“My first varsity action against Campus, I don’t remember who was coming out, but we all got up to give him high fives, and coach Flory grabbed me and put me in,” Metzger said. “I was kind of nervous. We ran the play, and I didn’t even have my shirt tucked in yet. When I hit my first bucket, that is when everything started.”
After starting the season on JV, Metzger’s stat line and style of play stood
out to the coaching staff. Once he started to see the floor at the varsity level, he quickly knew his role was to shoot the ball at a high percentage. He bought into his role but felt like he had to prove himself to the upperclassmen.
“At first, I was new, and I didn’t want to mess up, but I got comfortable,” Metzger said. “Obviously, I didn’t want to mess up, but over time, I just felt like I belonged up at the varsity level. I felt that I had to build trust with my teammates.”
By the end of the season, Metzger was an integral piece to the Derby lineup and was called upon to produce in key situations. He handled the pressure and scored seven points in the sub-state loss to Manhattan in a game where the offense struggled to build momentum. The loss helped fuel a summer of scheming new ways to avoid becoming a one-dimensional player.
The film is out on him now, and opposing coaches know he is one of the best three-point shooters in the AVCTL-I. Metzger worked in the summer on driving to the basket and finding ways to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.
“Dallas had a great summer,” Flory said. “He can hurt you in a lot of ways offensively now. Obviously, everyone knows he is a shooter, and teams are going to work to take that away because he is elite from the three-point line; it is hard to stop. Dallas has shown that he has a lot more game than that. He just knows how to play, use his body and find ways to score.”
Metzger has set a goal to make a state run, and getting over the hump of the sub-state game is a big key to that. He also wants to shoot 45-50 percent from the floor, which should get him first-team all-AVCTL-I honors.
As a team, the Panthers return a handful of players from last season, including senior Kaeson Fisher-Brown, who has become the primary leader. This season, Flory is hoping Fisher-Brown and Metzger can create a dangerous scoring duo for the Panthers.
“Kaeson and Dallas are two of the hardest workers I have ever had,” Flory said. “Hopefully, we can have a pretty potent one-two punch in terms of scoring most nights between those two.”
