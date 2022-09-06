Girls tennis mcpherson

Chloe Palivan took ninth in singles play at the McPherson Tournament on Sept. 1. The team took fifth overall.

 FILE

Panther tennis took fifth at the McPherson Tournament on Sept. 1. It was the first varsity competition of the season, and the varsity squad showed gradual improvement after struggling in the opening round. Chloe Palivan led the team with a ninth-place finish. Palivan entered the meet as the seven seed but was upset in her first match of 2022 in an 8-4 loss to Maddie Bracy of Eisenhower. However, she battled back to win her final three matches, which included an 8-3 win over teammate Ella Boline.

Boline had a tough draw as a nine seed in her first varsity tournament and dropped her opening match 8-1 against Emma Taylor of Valley Center. She responded with an 8-1 victory of her own over Alania Montes of Salina-Sacred Heart in the next round. An 8-5 win over Catia Sawatsky of Newton set up the Derby on Derby matchup against Palivan. The upperclassman, Palivan, took the match.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.