Panther tennis took fifth at the McPherson Tournament on Sept. 1. It was the first varsity competition of the season, and the varsity squad showed gradual improvement after struggling in the opening round. Chloe Palivan led the team with a ninth-place finish. Palivan entered the meet as the seven seed but was upset in her first match of 2022 in an 8-4 loss to Maddie Bracy of Eisenhower. However, she battled back to win her final three matches, which included an 8-3 win over teammate Ella Boline.
Boline had a tough draw as a nine seed in her first varsity tournament and dropped her opening match 8-1 against Emma Taylor of Valley Center. She responded with an 8-1 victory of her own over Alania Montes of Salina-Sacred Heart in the next round. An 8-5 win over Catia Sawatsky of Newton set up the Derby on Derby matchup against Palivan. The upperclassman, Palivan, took the match.
Kyler Demel and Chloe Enslinger teamed up for doubles action, and the Derby softball duo went 2-2 on the day to finish in 11th place. Entering as the four seed, the pair lost its opening match in a hard-fought 8-6 affair to Avery Eveland and Erin Olson of McPherson. Demel and Enslinger defeated Danica Strickland and Kylie McCormick of Great Bend 8-5. After a loss to Valley Center, the duo ended the day on a positive note with an 8-4 win over Samantha Mayers and Taylor Lashley of Great Bend.
The pair of Kylee Cotton and Ayanna Wright entered the tournament ranked as the 14th seed, and split their four matches of the day to take 13th place. The duo dropped its first match 8-3 against the third overall seed, Leila Kral and Leah Wilkinson of Eisenhower. After a second consecutive loss to Taiya Young and Lauren Rogers, Cotten/Wright bounced back to win their final two matches of the day. An 8-2 win over Isidra Franco and Alexa Franco of Salina-Sacred Heart gave the pair momentum, which carried into the final match of the day. Facing Strickland/McCormick of Great Bend, the Derby duo ended the day with an 8-2 win.
lost to Maddie Bracy (Eisenhower) 8-4
def. Lakyn Smith (Great Bend) 8-3
def. Reagan Lopez (Valley Center) 8-4
def. Ella Boline (Derby) 8-3
lost to Emma Taylor (Valley Center) 8-1
def. Alaina Montes (Salina-Sacred Heart) 8-1
def. Catia Sawatsky (Newton) 8-5
lost to Chloe Palivan (Derby) 8-3
lost to Eveland/Olsen (McPherson White) 8-6
def. Strickland/McCormick (Great Bend) 8-5
lost to Bowyer/Tacner (Valley Center) 8-2
def. Mayers/Lashley (Great Bend) 8-4
lost to Kral/Wilkinson (Eisenhower) 8-3
lost to Young/Rogers (McPherson White) 8-4
def. I. Franco/A. Franco (Salina-Sacred Heart) 8-2
def. Strickland/McCormick (Great Bend) 8-2
8. Salina-Sacred Heart 19
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
