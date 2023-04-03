4-6-22 tennis 2

Isaak Bowman took first alongside double partner Hayden Carrillo at the opening tournament of the season. 

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Panther tennis had a busy opening week to the season, with three varsity tournaments in the span of four days. Derby took second overall at the McPherson tournament, highlighted by first-place finishes by Tyler Bradt in singles and the duo of Isaak Bowman and Hayden Carrillo.

Bradt won the tournament as the eighth seed and defeated top-seeded Brendyn Schroeder of Great Bend 8-5 in the second round. In the championship round, Bradt defeated Lane Dobbs of Winfield 8-3.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.