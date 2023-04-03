Panther tennis had a busy opening week to the season, with three varsity tournaments in the span of four days. Derby took second overall at the McPherson tournament, highlighted by first-place finishes by Tyler Bradt in singles and the duo of Isaak Bowman and Hayden Carrillo.
Bradt won the tournament as the eighth seed and defeated top-seeded Brendyn Schroeder of Great Bend 8-5 in the second round. In the championship round, Bradt defeated Lane Dobbs of Winfield 8-3.
In their first meet as a doubles team, Bowman and Carrillo worked out of the fourth seed to cruise through the opening rounds of the tournament. The duo defeated the team of Marco Castanon and Jacob Parks of Great Bend 8-0 before defeating Hunter Mendez and Viggo McHenry of McPherson White.
Bowman/Castillo halted the top-ranked team of Justin Franz and Otis Musser of Newton in an 8-5 win. The team sealed the title with an 8-2 win over the Winfield team comprised of Jackson Davis and Adam Everett.
Collin Bale and the doubles team of Evan Clark and Coen Sowden each took 12th in their respective brackets.
Derby switched up the lineup ahead of the Emporia Tournament on March 30 and took third overall. Bowman took fifth overall in his first singles matches of the season.
The senior won his first match over Will Fulkerson of Salina South 8-0 before losing 8-0 to top-seeded and eventual champion Jonah Stolte of Blue Valley West. Bowman finished the day on a good note, winning his next two matches, including an 8-0 win over Mats Goerres of Emporia in the placement match.
Garret Haupt gave the Panthers key points with a 10th-place finish. Bale and Bradt teamed up and took 10th in doubles play.
The Panthers readjusted the lineup, putting Carrillo as the top singles player for the Newton Invitational on March 31. Derby tied for first at the tournament behind a second-place finish by Carrillo in the top singles bracket. Carrillo cruised through the first round but lost 8-5 to Jacob Bush of Campus in the championship round.
Ayden Bohaty took first in the number two singles bracket. Bohaty survived an 8-6 win over Josh Moore of Winfield in the first round but cruised the rest of the way with an 8-1 win over Xander Mitchell of Newton in the final round.
Clark and Sowden teamed up for the second time this season and were the top doubles team for the Panthers. The duo took fifth overall, while the team of Juan Zamora and Haupt took third in the number two doubles bracket.
NEWTON TOURNAMENT (March 31)
EMPORIA TOURNAMENT (March 30)
MCPHERSON TOURNAMENT (March 28)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
