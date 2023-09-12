Isabella Nikolova

Isabella Nikolova was a part of a doubles team that took sixth at the Newton tournament on Sept. 5.

Derby tennis was tested in a pair of competitive tournaments in Newton on Sept. 5 and Emporia on Sept. 9. The Panthers finished in sixth at Newton and seventh in Emporia against talent from across the state. Throughout the week, the team got more experience on the court and started to build chemistry going into the second half of the season.

“It was a tough week with top-tier talent,” head coach Kristen Regier said. “We battled and improved throughout the tournament, and now we have a very clear picture of what we need to work towards.”

