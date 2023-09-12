Derby tennis was tested in a pair of competitive tournaments in Newton on Sept. 5 and Emporia on Sept. 9. The Panthers finished in sixth at Newton and seventh in Emporia against talent from across the state. Throughout the week, the team got more experience on the court and started to build chemistry going into the second half of the season.
“It was a tough week with top-tier talent,” head coach Kristen Regier said. “We battled and improved throughout the tournament, and now we have a very clear picture of what we need to work towards.”
The duo of Isabella Nikolova and Ayanna Wright had the biggest jump for the Panther varsity lineup in the week. At the Newton tournament, the team finished in sixth place, going 2-2 on the day. After losing to the top-ranked team and eventual champion, The duo upset the fifth-seeded team of Davis/Henderson of Wichita Trinity to advance to the fifth-place match.
The doubles team of Emerson Godwin and Kyler Demel took eighth place at the Newton tournament but had to battle back all afternoon in the Emporia tournament after getting the 16th seed. The duo went 1-3 on the day, taking twelfth place.
Boline had tough draws all week, but as the Newton tournament, the seventh seed had to face the second and third seeds en route to a seventh-place finish. She took care of business in the opening round 8-0 before losing to the eventual champion, Molly Gaddis of Andover. After an upset win by Sophia Heger of Winfield as the 11th seed, Boline faced Haley Ruth of Newton in her next match and lost 8-1. Boline ended the day with an 8-2 win over Grace Leopold of Wichita Trinity.
In her second and third tournament of varsity action of the season, freshman Emma Flaharty gained some valuable learning experience against good talent. Flaharty had competed well but could not get the wins going into her final match of the week. She ended the week on a positive note with an 8-3 win over Jackie Hsu of Manhattan to get her third match win of the season.
Derby will host its only varsity home invitational of the season on Sept. 14, which will officially mark the second half of the season. After the tournament, the Panthers only have three varsity matches on the docket, including another trip to Emporia on Sept. 28 to face more talent from the Eastern portion of the state.
Emporia Invitational (Sept. 9)
def. Morgan Moeckly (Lawrence) 8-0
lost to Mia Jaramillo (Andover) 8-1
lost to Abby Coker (St. James) 8-0
lost to Morgan Zuba (Blue Valley) 8-0
lost to Kali Keough (Emporia) 8-0
lost to Keylee Schartz (Manhattan) 8-0
lost to Jaina Poettker (Lawrence) 8-1
def. Jackie Hsu (Manhattan) 8-3
Emerson Godwin/Kyler Demel
lost to Stone/Bajich (Blue Valley) 8-0
def. Neuer/Kalny (St. James) 8-5
lost to Steinmetz/Platt (Mill Valley) 8-1
lost to Boeger/Younger (Blue Valley) 8-3
Ayanna Wright/Isabella Nikolova
lost to Chanley/Hines (Emporia) 8-3
lost to Onge/Johnson (Lawrence) 8-3
def. Franzen/Bantager (Manhattan) 8-7 (2)
def. Walters/Fogarty (Emporia) 8-7
Newton Invitational (Sept. 5)
def. Morgan Pavey (Salina Central) 8-0
lost to Molly Gaddis (Andover) 8-0
lost to Haley Ruth (Newton) 8-1
def. Grace Leopold (Wichita Trinity) 8-2
lost to Haley Ruth (Newton) 8-0
lost to Jacilyn Seachris (Campus) 8-4
lost to Carla Jamin (Campus) 8-7(5)
lost to Khalyiah Evans (Ark City) 8-2
Emerson Godwin/Kyler Demel
lost to Buller/Franz (Newton) 8-6
def. Ried/Le (Winfield) 8-4
def. McBride/Banta (Ark City) 8-4
lost to Patel/Lybarger (Winfield) 8-7 (5)
Ayanna Wright/Isabella Nikolova
def. Patel/Lybarger (Winfield) 8-3
lost to A. Jittawait/Walker (Andover) 8-0
def. Davis/Henderson (Wichita Trinity) 8-2
lost to E. Jittawait/Gaddis (Andover) 8-0
