Bradt

Tyler Bradt qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore with a sixth-place finish at the regional tournament on May 5. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Head coach David Dunn knew the talent pool coming up for Panther tennis after serving as an assistant coach last season. The Panthers lost five of the top six varsity players from 2022, but the group of underclassmen showed potential. What Dunn thought would be the incoming roster was completely different after the offseason. 

Most of Dunn’s first-year players from last season developed an immense passion for the game and several players were on the court playing together, going to tournaments and getting lessons just to keep building their skills. Sophomores Tyler Bradt, Collin Bale, Garrett Haupt and Ayden Bohaty were key pieces to the varsity roster and have started to build a firm base for Panther tennis. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.