Head coach David Dunn knew the talent pool coming up for Panther tennis after serving as an assistant coach last season. The Panthers lost five of the top six varsity players from 2022, but the group of underclassmen showed potential. What Dunn thought would be the incoming roster was completely different after the offseason.
Most of Dunn’s first-year players from last season developed an immense passion for the game and several players were on the court playing together, going to tournaments and getting lessons just to keep building their skills. Sophomores Tyler Bradt, Collin Bale, Garrett Haupt and Ayden Bohaty were key pieces to the varsity roster and have started to build a firm base for Panther tennis.
“I was surprised seeing how Bradt, Bale, Haupt and Bohaty improved from the summer,” Dunn said. “I have seen them grow throughout the season. I thought we were going to have a rotating lineup, but halfway through, we narrowed down who was playing well together and played well against some regional talent, and we just kind of built on that.”
For players like Bradt, Bale and Haupt, the itch to continue to play continued to grow at the end of 2022 and most started taking the sport more seriously. Bale said he started playing tennis in eighth grade but didn’t start developing his skills until his first season of high school. His classmates felt the same and grew a passion for the game after that first year.
“After that first season, I wanted to play all the time,” Bradt said. “Me and Collin [Bale] played for three to four hours every day in the summer.”
“I started playing less than two years ago,” Haupt added. “Honestly, I never thought that I would even be playing tennis.”
The Panthers had experience with lone senior Isaak Bowman and junior Hayden Carrillo as its primary leaders and top doubles team this year. The duo developed a quick chemistry together and helped develop the younger talent. At practices, Dunn switches up doubles teams to give players a chance to get a new perspective and learn from other players like Bowman and Carrillo.
“It helps everybody out because at the end of the day, when we are switching, me and Bowman can help younger players learn positioning and stuff like that so that they can be ready,” Carrillo said. “We are preparing them for next year. They are just sophomores, and they have great potential to come back and be stars.”
“I think the upperclassman have passed on a lot of knowledge and have really helped us to improve,” Bohaty added.
At the regional tournament on May 5, the Panthers took a small step into building momentum for the future. The doubles team of Bowman/Carrillo and top singles player Bradt qualified for the state tournament.
Bowman and Carrillo took first as the top seed, one of the best finishes in program history. The duo is poised to make a significant run in the state tournament and should get a decent seed with a season record of 27-3. Bradt fought out of the seventh seed to qualify for his first state tournament with a top-six finish.
Bohaty and the doubles team of Haupt and Bale each reached the third round but fell short of qualifying. Haupt and Bale ran into Bowman and Carrillo in the second round, leading to a tough matchup in the third match of the day. The Panthers are expected to get five of the six regional players back next year. The experience of playing against older talent this season will be beneficial as each player continues to develop.
“We took some knocks this year playing some really good talent in our area,” Dunn said. “To get that experience as sophomores and as a junior is only going to make them better going forward. It has been good to play some tougher opponents later in the year because it is giving our younger players a really good experience.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
