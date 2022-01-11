Braden Tatum stood on the podium after taking second in the 4A state championship, knowing that he never wanted to feel the disappointment of being the runner-up.
Now a junior at Derby, the former Rose Hill Rocket has set a goal to win an individual state title and help lead Panther wrestling to a state title.
“I want to win a team state title and an individual state title,” Tatum said. “I want to be the best that I can be. I want to be back in the finals. I know how getting second feels, and I don’t want to feel that feeling of losing in the finals again.”
After entering the season as one of the top five wrestlers at 126 in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association preseason rankings, Tatum moved down to 120, where he felt comfortable wrestling.
“I was wrestling at 126 to start the year, but I felt like I was a little small in that weight class,” Tatum said. “So, I made the decision to move down.”
This season, Tatum has had success at both weight classes, taking first at the Douglass tournament at 126 and winning the Johnson County Classic at 120 on Dec. 18.
In order to stay within wrestling weight, Tatum has to keep a lot in mind, like changing how he works out
and his diet. According to Tatum, staying within the target wait takes a lot of work in the gym.
“It’s definitely not easy, but it is doable,” Tatum said. “I just have to eat light and push myself to get the weight off.”
After transferring to Derby this year, Tatum has enjoyed his time in the Derby wrestling room and has been adjusting well to the competition of the AVCTL-I.
Tatum said that there has been a big adjustment wrestling at Derby but has also enjoyed his time as a Panther.
Tatum is always ready to get better and add to his game and strives to put in the work to accomplish his goals. Spending time in the practice room and added time in the gym has been the biggest key for Tatum this season.
According to Tatum, there is always room to improve every day, and he enters practice with that mindset. The biggest part of wrestling he is wanting to work on is breaking out when he is on bottom.
“I definitely need to work on bottom,” Tatum said. “I can improve really anywhere. I have a lot of things that I need to fix but mainly on bottom.”
Tatum has had a lot of experience at the highest level at the state tournament and knows what it takes to make it again. According to Tatum, that experience of being a state placer or champion provides a huge advantage against opponents.
