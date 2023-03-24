Girls swimming

Left to Right: Mia Starnes, Elizabeth Miller, Mia Dreiling, Anna Arbogast and Elizabeth Barclay are key seniors in the pool for the Panthers. Derby is going for a fourth-straight girls league title this spring.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby has been the team to beat in the AVCTL-I for both boys and girls swimming for nearly 10 combined seasons, and the program doesn’t anticipate slowing down this spring.

Between a versatile swimming group and a thriving diving core, the Panthers are hoping to get a quick jump off the blocks this season.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.