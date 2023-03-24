Derby has been the team to beat in the AVCTL-I for both boys and girls swimming for nearly 10 combined seasons, and the program doesn’t anticipate slowing down this spring.
Between a versatile swimming group and a thriving diving core, the Panthers are hoping to get a quick jump off the blocks this season.
Experience is key for the Panthers this season, but it isn’t only the senior class that Derby is relying on. There are several key seniors like Anna Arbogast, Mia Dreiling, and Alexis Stanton, but the Panthers have younger athletes that have hopes of making it back to state. Talents like juniors Izzy McCabe, Kenidi Lowmaster and Ana Self, as well as sophomore Carson Griffin, all placed inside the top 10 in an event at state in 2022.
“Our experience is probably our biggest strength this season,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We graduated some good seniors last year, but we have several returners, anywhere from seniors to sophomores, that are strong leaders. I think our depth and experience will help us out across the board.”
The Panthers have about a 50-50 split on swimmers that do some sort of club swimming and those that don’t, so the first part of the season takes a bit of time to find the right events for each competitor. As the coaching staff finds the recipe for success, a swimmer might have to compete in an event they are less comfortable doing but could help the team. Adams said the “team-first” mentality is the identity of the squad.
“Obviously, our swimmers have events that they like and want to qualify for state in, but they will do whatever we need them to do,” Adams said. “If we have a chance to win a meet or even league, they will do what they can to help the team; they always have and know it’s the expectation. It is a team-first mentality.”
The relays and breaststroke are going to be a strong facet of the Panthers this season, and Adams is hoping to get more athletes into different events to create more depth across the lineup.
“Once we get back into competitive shape, I think we will be pretty stacked and have depth across the board,” Adams said. “Depth has always been the strength of the girls team, and we have a high level of talent that can do several different events.”
The talent is just as high on the diving board. Derby has had loads of success on the board, even with first-year swimmers. Now the Panthers bring back three state qualifiers in Self, Lowmaster and Stanton. Self led the charge for the Panthers last season, taking runner-up at state.
“Experience is what it takes to be successful at the end of the year,” diving coach Sam Pinkerton said. “We have had our fair share of first-year divers that have had success, but any years of experience that you can bring back is always valuable. Now we have three state qualifiers coming back, which is valuable to the team.”
According to Pinkerton, the goal for the diving crew is to take the next step and dive to their full potential when the lights are the brightest.
“From the returners, I want to see them take the next step and dive to their full potential in the big meets like league and state,” Pinkerton said. “For the new divers, I want them to rely on their experienced teammates so they can perform their best.”
The Panthers will use the first few meets to ease into the season and have a pair of meets dedicated to help the team get back into the swing of competition. It is a true sprint to the end of the season, with 17 events within a stretch of two months.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
