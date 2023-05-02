5-4-22 Mia Dreiling

Mia Dreiling took a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that took first and hit state qualification standards for the 100-yard backstroke.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Seven Derby swimmers and divers hit state qualification or consideration standards at the Maize Invitational on April 28 and 29. The Panthers entered the meet determined to get athletes into state with only a few weeks until the postseason, but the squad left the Maize Aquatics Center with team hardware winning the invite by three points.

“The coaching staff circled the Maize Invitational one as a test to see where we were at. We rested some athletes before it,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “Our focus was getting kids as many qualification or consideration times so that we could swim at the league meet without having to feel extra pressure. The team swam well, and getting a team win was a nice bonus.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

