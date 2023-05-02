Seven Derby swimmers and divers hit state qualification or consideration standards at the Maize Invitational on April 28 and 29. The Panthers entered the meet determined to get athletes into state with only a few weeks until the postseason, but the squad left the Maize Aquatics Center with team hardware winning the invite by three points.
“The coaching staff circled the Maize Invitational one as a test to see where we were at. We rested some athletes before it,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “Our focus was getting kids as many qualification or consideration times so that we could swim at the league meet without having to feel extra pressure. The team swam well, and getting a team win was a nice bonus.”
Kenidi Lowmaster took first in the 1-meter diving event on April 28, and Nico Canals qualified for state with a sixth-place finish.
The Panthers continued the momentum in the swim events on April 29, led by the senior group. Leah Rogers hit state consideration in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard IM with a pair of sixth-place finishes. Mia Starnes reached state consideration in the 50-yard freestyle, breaking her personal best. Elizabeth Barclay reached state consideration in the 200-yard IM.
Mia Dreiling had a productive day with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that took first and hit state qualification standards for the 100-yard backstroke.
The breaststroke was a key event as both Michaela Blankinship and Anna Arbogast reached state consideration with fifth and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
Carson Griffin took first in the 500-yard freestyle three weeks after qualifying in the event. Griffin has qualified for three individual events. The Panthers have had a year full of qualifications and considerations with 10 qualifiers and nine considerations with three varsity meets left. Coach Adams said the team is peaking at the right time and starting to show unity throughout the squad.
“I just like the fitness level right now, and everyone is starting to unite together as a team,” Adams said. “At the start of the season, you always wonder if your team of 40 swimmers become a team, and this group really showed that at this meet.”
MAIZE INVITATIONAL (April 28-29)
15. Southeast of Saline 30
3. Derby (Thornburg, Arbogast, Griffin, Dreiling) 2:02.32
2. Carson Griffin 2:08.41
7. Elizabeth Barclay 2:32.10
1. Kenidi Lowmaster 347.40
1. Carson Griffin 5:43.36
3. Elizabeth Barclay 5:52.10
6. Addison Thornburg 6:03.35
1. Derby (Dreiling, Rogers, Starnes, Griffin) 1:49.00
7. Addison Thornburg 1:10.83
5. Michaela Blankenship 1:16.48
3. Derby (Barclay, Thornburg, Blankenship, Rogers) 4:12.82
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented