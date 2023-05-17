Derby girls swimming capped a fourth-straight AVCTL-I title with a celebratory leap into the pool on May 13. Derby saw several athletes reach personal bests and get a fourth state qualifier in diving.
The Panthers dominated the meet with a team score of 514 points, which was 188 points ahead of runner-up Maize South. Derby has won the AVCTL-I champions plaque in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, but according to head coach Jimmy Adams, it took a global pandemic to stop the team from five-straight AVCTL-I crowns.
“It was a big team win; that has been how we do it, and that’s not a secret anymore,” Adams said. “We do it for each other, and that has just caught on. It honestly took a whole pandemic to slow this team down.”
The diving squad provided key points for the team on May 12. Kenidi Lowmaster and Alexis Stanton took first and second, respectively. Jojo Valles took fourth place and qualified for state. Between Valdes, Lowmaster, Stanton and Nico Canals, the Panthers are sending the maximum amount of divers to the state meet.
The team continued the momentum in the swimming events with key points from all classes. Carson Griffin led the team with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and was a part of two relay teams to take first. Mia Starnes hit a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle, taking first overall.
The Panthers got solid points from underclassmen swimmers like Izzy McCabe, Michaela Blankenship, Addison Thornburg and Scarlett Powell. The balance between the underclassmen and the senior leadership helped the Panthers continue the league dominance, which is a good sign for the future.
“Our underclassmen handled the pressure well, and that stems from our senior leadership,” Adams said. “We had our juniors, sophomores and freshmen all step up. The future looks good if they are going to work how they did this season. These girls will continue to grow and set us up for the future.”
Between the boys and girls programs, Derby swimming has won the last nine AVCTL-I titles. The boys squad took a fifth-straight league crown earlier this year. The Panthers will be sending several athletes to the state tournament, which will be held at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. The meet begins on May 18.
AVCTL-I Meet (May 12-13)
TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 514
2. Maize South 326
3. Campus 300
4. Maize 295
5. Newton 215
6. Salina South 180
7. Hutchinson 179
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard medley relay
1. Derby (Thornburg, McCabe, Griffin, Dreiling) 2:01.27
200-yard freestyle
1. Carson Griffin 2:21.93
4. Michaela Blankenship 2:18.57
8. Scarlett Powell 2:35.21
200-yard IM
2. Elizabeth Barclay 2:28.78
3. Leah Rogers 2:29.19
5. Anna Arbogast 2:39.82
50-yard freestyle
1. Mia Starnes 27.58
1-meter diving
1. Kenidi Lowmaster 396.40
2. Alexis Stanton 360.50
4. JoJo Valles 343.30
100-yard butterfly
2. Leah Rogers 1:06.16
100-yard freestyle
3. Mia Dreiling 59.34
500-yard freestyle
2. Carson Griffin 5:47.91
3. Izzy McCabe 5:51.70
4. Elizabeth Barclay 5:55.24
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Rogers, Blankenship, Arbogast, Starnes) 1:51.26
100-yard backstroke
3. Mia Dreiling 1:05.91
7. Addison Thornburg 1:09.20
100-yard breaststroke
2. Izzy McCabe 1:14.97
4. Michaela Blankenship 1:16.48
6. Anna Arbogast 1:19.02
7. Mia Starnes 1:19.49
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (Dreiling, Barclay, Rogers, Griffin) 4:05.01
