Mia Starnes is a key piece of the 200-meter freestyle relay team that qualified for the state meet at the first Derby varsity meet of the year. Starnes is aiming to qualify for the state meet in the 50-freestyle. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

In the first few practices of her freshman year, Mia Starnes earned the nickname ‘Sunshine’ because of the positive energy and optimism she brought to Derby swimming. She still brings that same positive spirit to the team today. Starnes’ encouraging personality helps calm her teammates, but once she steps foot on the starting blocks for her events, she is a locked-in competitor. 

In her senior season, Starnes has become a strong and supportive leader to the next group of Derby girls swimmers. When Starnes isn’t competing or training for her events, she supports the team in various ways, from going to meets, practices and workouts to helping encourage the younger athletes. The senior brings in nearly eight years of competitive swimming experience, which pro- vides younger talent an outlet to seek advice from. 

