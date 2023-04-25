In the first few practices of her freshman year, Mia Starnes earned the nickname ‘Sunshine’ because of the positive energy and optimism she brought to Derby swimming. She still brings that same positive spirit to the team today. Starnes’ encouraging personality helps calm her teammates, but once she steps foot on the starting blocks for her events, she is a locked-in competitor.
In her senior season, Starnes has become a strong and supportive leader to the next group of Derby girls swimmers. When Starnes isn’t competing or training for her events, she supports the team in various ways, from going to meets, practices and workouts to helping encourage the younger athletes. The senior brings in nearly eight years of competitive swimming experience, which pro- vides younger talent an outlet to seek advice from.
“I would say having someone older and experienced definitely helps,” Starnes said. “Having someone they know they can come to and ask questions makes them feel more relaxed.”
The individualistic nature of swimming drew Starnes into the sport because she is in control of her own results in her events.
“I like the individual aspect of swimming because I can really focus on myself,” Starnes said. “It is such a self-driven sport, and the work you put in is what you get out of it. That is why I love this sport.”
The team aspect is a key component to swimming, and Starnes relies on her teammates when the grind of the season hits or when she does not see the results she aimed for.
“I feel like at some points, it can be really stressful because you are your own worst enemy, but that is where the team aspect comes in,” Starnes said. “We like to keep a positive attitude, so if you don’t do well, someone always has your back; I love this team and am grateful for them. We have a good bond, and it is really nice to see everyone work together.”
Meets move at a rapid pace, so there is little time to dwell on a rough race, but Starnes said that having a positive attitude helps her move on to the next event. She has learned that she needs to swim relaxed, which helped her swim better in all of her events.
Starnes has competed in every swimming event for the Panthers this season but has thrived in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard freestyle relay and 50-yard freestyle. With five meets remaining, Starnes has clinched a spot on the 200-yard freestyle relay squad and is 0.1 seconds away from hitting the state consideration in the 50-yard freestyle.
In the first varsity meet of the season on March 25, Starnes was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay squad that hit the Class 6A state qualifying standards. It was a big relief for Starnes as she worked tirelessly in the offseason to improve from waking up at 5 a.m. to swim or hit the gym just to find a way to add training into her busy schedule.
“When we got that state time, I was crying [tears of joy],” Starnes said. “It felt like all the work you put in, the hardships, self-doubts, everything just paid off.”
Starnes is looking forward to her first state meet as a competitor. Heading into the final meets of her Derby high school career, Starnes wants to stay relaxed and simply enjoy the remainder of the season.
“I felt like I have been stressing to get to state for the last two years, so my only goal is to have fun, relax and embrace the season,” Starnes said. “It is my last year, and I am so thankful for this team.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
