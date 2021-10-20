If you are at Panther Stadium on Friday night, you’ll see senior Scott Simmons quite a bit. As the kicker of the Derby High School football team, Simmons stays ready because the Panther offense can score at a moment’s notice.
Simmons is a perfect 45-45 on kicking attempts this season, having recorded 10 PATs in two separate games and one field goal.
You can also see Simmons at the Derby Soccer Complex, as he is one of the key leaders on the Panther soccer team. As the center back for the Panthers, Simmons is the rock of the defense.
According to Simmons, soccer has always been his favorite sport, and he has been playing it since he was 3 years old. Simmons plays soccer year-round on the Sporting Wichita club team in the area.
Simmons decided to try football in seventh grade and was a safety and running back, but heading into high school, he had to make a choice because the two sports are played in the fall.
“When I got to high school, I had to make a choice,” Simmons said. “I wanted to keep playing both, so the deal was to stay with kicking because I can’t really get hurt because of soccer.”
Fortunately, Simmons has only had one conflict between the two sports, but whenever that could potentially be an issue, soccer gets the priority.
The adjustment from kicking a soccer ball and a football was a smooth transition for Simmons.
“It is a bit of an adjustment,” Simmons said. “It’s not the world’s hardest thing, just the shape was a little more difficult, but the technique was pretty much the same.”
According to Simmons, one of the biggest details of kicking a football is hitting the sweet spot, but there is not much margin for error.
“The biggest detail is just hitting the sweet spot,” Simmons said. “You have to hit in a two-inch area about every single time to have a good kick. If you don’t, it usually doesn’t go very well.”
Balancing the two sports takes a lot of time for Simmons, who has to be strategic to find time to practice. According to Simmons, he will take some time to practice kicking at the soccer field or head over to the football field and kick.
Head soccer coach Paul Burke praised Simmons for his willingness to do whatever the team needs to succeed, which has shown this season. Simmons made the move from the starting center midfielder to center back. It was an easy transition as he had started to play a more defensive role on his club team.
“I was a midfielder, but I went to center back because we needed it,” Simmons said. “We didn’t have a lot of defenders, and we have a lot of midfielders, so I just went with what was best for the team.”
Simmons has received praise for his competitive attitude and hard work ethic. According to coach Burke, Simmons would run into a wall if he needed to in order to win.
“I’ve just always known that everyone is good, especially in high school,” Simmons said. “Everyone is on the same page. So, at that point, it comes down to work ethic. If you work the hardest, you may not be the most talented, but you can be one of the best as long as you work your butt off every single time.”
