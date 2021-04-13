Derby softball’s games to end the previous week couldn’t have been more different. While the paths may have varied, the end results were the same as the Panthers picked up two victories on the road at the Andover Central triangular on April 9.
Facing off against host Andover Central, the floodgates opened for the Derby offense early, putting up 16 runs in the second inning on the way to a 21-2 victory.
A veteran Derby squad made the most of its opportunities against a relatively inexperienced Andover Central team and a patient approach at the plate paid off for the Panthers.
“They kept pitching us outside,” said Derby coach Christy Weve. “I don’t know why, but apparently on their scouting report they were told to throw us outside and our girls did a really nice job of taking it to that right side.”
Seven of nine Panthers had multiple hits in the game, including Amber Howe, Ava Sadler and Audrey Steinert all going a perfect three-for-three and driving in three runs each. Trinity Kuntz also went two-for-four and had five RBIs.
Game two against Kapaun Mt. Carmel was more tightly contested and required the Panthers to hold off a late rally, winning 4-3.
Despite the Panthers leading from start to finish, Weve said her team labored offensively at times against the Crusaders.
“We had a really difficult time adjusting to the speed of their pitcher. We struggled with that. We popped a lot up,” Weve said.
An RBI single from Steinert helped stake Derby to an early 2-0 lead, while Howe and Sadler drove in the other two runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
From there, the Panther defense weathered the storm in the seventh inning spurred on by a one-out RBI double for Kapaun.
Kuntz then made the play of the game, as Weve put it, to cap off the win for Derby. The Panther catcher dove behind her to catch a foul ball and then threw out a Crusader base runner trying to advance to second, putting an end to the rally and the game.
“They were trying to be aggressive and Trinity just made an amazing play,” Weve said. “They were within one run and, defensively, the girls just stayed strong. Thank goodness, their softball knowledge took over when it really needed to.”
While the Panthers (8-2) return home for a pair of doubleheaders this week, Weve noted her team will have to be ready for another challenge facing Campus and closing the week against Maize on April 16.
Derby downs Newton in home doubleheader
Facing Newton on April 6, the Panthers had no trouble picking up a 12-0 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader, with the bottom of the order coming through with seven hits and seven RBIs in the contest.
“I feel like one through nine we’re pretty solid and when the top of the lineup seems to struggle, the bottom of the lineup seems to come through,” Weve said.
Adjusting the team’s defensive lineup against Newton (moving Howe to shortstop, Paige Paxton to second and Gabby Martin to third), Weve said her team settled in well in the second game. Outside of two triples allowed in the top of the first, Morgan Haupt was in control in the pitcher’s circle as well.
“Sometimes when Morgan gets around to them the second time, they seem to hit her a little better, but she settled down,” Weve said. “If you look at it, they scored that one run off her in the first inning and that was it.”
Derby got that run back in the second inning and then pulled away in the bottom of the fifth with six runs, half of those coming on a three-run home run from Martin. While Newton added two runs late, Derby was able to secure the sweep with an 8-3 victory.
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (April 9)
KMC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 – 3 7 0
DERBY 2 0 0 1 0 1 x – 4 12 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Chapman (KMC)
2B: Steinert (DRBY); Cahill, Nye (KMC)
RBI: Steinert 2, Sadler, Howe (DRBY); Cahill 2, White (KMC)
vs. Andover Central (April 9)
DERBY 2 16 3 x x x x – 21 21 0
AC 0 0 2 x x x x – 2 3 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Jefferson (AC)
2B: Steinert 2, Sadler, Howe, Paxton, Grady (DRBY); Hickerson (AC)
3B: Martin (DRBY)
RBI: Steinert 3, Sadler 3, Howe 3, Paxton, Igo, Martin, Grady 2, Kuntz 5 (DRBY); Paulsen, Hickerson (AC)
vs. Newton (April 6)
NWT 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 2 1
DERBY 1 2 0 9 x x x – 12 12 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Cusick (NWT)
3B: Frager 2 (DRBY)
HR: Steinert, Howe (DRBY)
RBI: Steinert 3, Sadler, Howe 3, Igo 2, Frager, Kuntze (DRBY)
vs. Newton (April 6)
NWT 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 – 3 10 0
DERBY 0 1 1 0 6 0 x – 8 12 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Livesay (NWT)
2B: Sadler (DRBY); Livesay, Cusick (NWT)
3B: Kuntz 2 (DRBY); Livesay, Seirer, Thaw 2 (NWT)
HR: Martin (DRBY)
RBI: Igo, Martin 4, Kuntz (DRBY); Sandoval, Thaw 2 (NWT)
