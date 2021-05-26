With a berth to the Class 6A state tournament earned with a run-rule regional championship victory, the Derby baseball team now has one thing in mind – winning a state championship.
The Panthers, who have an overall record of 18-4 and the No. 3 seed in the 6A tournament, earned their regional championship in impressive fashion by beating Campus 8-4 and then getting a no-hitter from Saben Seager for the 13-0 win over Wichita East in the title game.
While the bats have clearly been putting in work for the Panthers this year, a lot of credit must go to the pitching staff and the defense.
The story the last couple of weeks has been the excellent showings by Seager, a junior, on the mound.
“Saben has had one of those seasons that don’t come around all the time,” said coach Todd Olmstead. “To throw a no-hitter is incredibly rare, but to do it twice is crazy.”
“He is a very special pitcher and is earning himself some serious accolades and attention from colleges now. I think Saben also helps the defense because they know that most teams are not going to be able to catch up to his fastball and therefore not be able to hit balls hard. So playing defense is easy.”
Seager understands his effectiveness on the mound.
“I think what makes me so good at pitching is that I can throw all my pitches for strikes no matter what count,” Seager said. “I mix up my pitches really well and have a very big change in speeds.”
But Seager isn’t the only pitcher who has been leaving the opponents swinging in vain.
With eight solid pitchers and four clear-cut starters who have the ability to pitch deep into the game, this is again where the Panthers find themselves separating from the rest of the pack.
“I believe that pitching is very essential to success because even if hitters aren’t hitting that game it still keeps teams in the game to possibly scratch a few runs across the plate later in the game,” senior pitcher Grant Ash said.
The team has a combined ERA of 1.406.
“Our pitchers vary in ways of getting outs,” senior pitcher Carson Olmstead said. “We have guys like Grant Ash, Saben Seager and Mitchell Johnson who are our strikeout guys and get a majority of outs on swings and misses. Then there are guys like me, Jace Jenkins and Mercer Thatcher that thrive on letting our defense make outs for us because people make soft contact and we get easy fly balls or ground balls.”
Johnson also has a no-hitter.
Counting on the defense is a relief for the pitchers, too.
“We spend a lot of time working on our defense in practice, and coach Foster really has helped change our mentality on defense and how we approach our infield play,” Todd Olmstead said. “I think this has helped a lot as well as playing most of our games on other teams’ turf fields, where you don’t get a bad hop.”
With state on the horizon, nerves start to come into play.
But the Panthers have plenty of confidence because they also have the intangibles with senior leadership, coaching and overall team camaraderie.
“The plan is the same as it is every year,” Olmstead said. “We want to win a state championship. The guys set goals for the season and obviously winning state is one, but they had some other really great ones that didn’t involve winning a game and just becoming better men, leaders and teammates.”
Despite his lack of state experience, Seager plans on keeping everyone’s head straight on this journey to winning a state title.
“The plan is to try and keep everyone locked in and hyped because when we start putting pressure on other teams, it’s over for them,” Seager said. “Everyone feeds off each other’s energy and one good thing leads to another.”
