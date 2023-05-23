State softball will be held at Arrocha Ball Park (6100 Rock Chalk Dr.) from May 25-26. Ticket prices are $10 for each day at each location. A ticket is valid for all games that day.
Fans can purchase tickets online at https://gofan. co/app/school/KSHSAA. There is a $1.50 fee per ticket purchased. The walkup option is cash only at the main gate located on the east side of Rock Chalk Park. For softball, all spectator parking is in the parking lot east of Rock Chalk Park. There is a clear bag policy. More information can be found on the KSHSAA website.
