KSHSAA has announced that Class 6A state basketball will conclude after Thursday’s quarterfinals. The decision was made due to the threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The Lady Panthers finish their season 21-2, having qualified for their fourth-straight semifinal.
Full statement is below.
“Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament. The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals.”
