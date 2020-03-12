8781A502-2E75-485B-82E8-8E75E4CFD874.jpeg

KSHSAA has announced that Class 6A state basketball will conclude after Thursday’s quarterfinals. The decision was made due to the threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The Lady Panthers finish their season 21-2, having qualified for their fourth-straight semifinal.

Full statement is below. 

“Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament. The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals.”

