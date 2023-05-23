State baseball will be held at Hoglund Stadium (1651 Naismith Dr. in Lawrence) at the University of Kansas from May 25-26. Ticket prices are $10 for each day at each location, and a ticket is valid for all games on the specific day.
Fans can purchase tick- ets online at https://gofan. co/app/school/KSHSAA. There is a $1.50 fee per ticket purchased. The walkup option is credit/debit card only, but fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
Parking will be identified by yellow and green lots. Due to construction near Hoglund Stadium, it is recommended that fans enter through W 19th Street to Northbound Naismith Drive. All fans must adhere to Kansas Athletics policies.
