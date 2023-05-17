Derby dethroned the back-to-back reigning Class 6A state champions Topeka in the regional final to reach the state tournament on May 16. The Panthers rallied from a two-run deficit to win 8-6 behind a crucial four-RBI game by Trinity Kuntz.
Kuntz provided the key two-run double that gave the Panthers the lead in a four-run sixth inning. The senior catcher hit a hard ground ball that rolled into right field.
“I knew that if we got to Trinity, we were going to score some runs,” head coach Christy Weve said. “She had a hot bat, puts the ball in play, and she just hits the ball hard.”
The Panthers held a 4-2 advantage heading into the fifth inning, but the Trojans took the lead with a four-run inning that was filled with walks. Back-to-back walks to start the fifth inning set the table for Topeka. A double scored one, but the Trojans had three runs come in to score on bases-loaded walks, giving them a 6-4 lead.
Derby struggled to generate momentum in the fifth, but Chloe Enslinger sparked the Panther comeback with a leadoff triple in the sixth. Karlie Demel hit a sacrifice fly to score Enslinger on the next plate appearance. The Panthers loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single. Addy Canfield drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game before Kuntz’s clutch double.
“When they play together as a team, they are unstoppable, and sometimes they have to just realize that,” Weve said. “In our four-run inning, that is what they did. They played for each other.”
Canfield pitched all seven innings and gave up six runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks. The junior ace bounced back from a rough inning and worked out of leadoff baserunners in the final two innings.
“It was tough just recuperating in the dugout after that [fifth] inning,” Canfield said. “…What is great about this team is that if we have a bad inning, we don’t get down. We are always wanting to get those runs back, which helps us build momentum.”
The Panthers cruised through the regional semifinal with a 12-2 win over Dodge City. Avery Kelley highlighted the win with an inside-the-park home run in the second inning. Kelley led off the second with a deep fly ball to left field that passed the outfielder, giving her plenty of time to sprint around the bases.
“It felt great, it was my third at-bat of the season, so I just wanted to try my hardest,” Kelley said. “I saw a pitch that was high and inside. I just went with it, made good contact, and ran.”
Kuntz, Madi Grady and Brooke Rice all had two RBI games. The Panthers were selective at the plate, with only one strikeout, and drew five walks. Derby took advantage of five Dodge City errors.
Ava Boden earned the win in a four-inning outing. Boden gave up one run on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Kaitlyn Shinkle pitched the final two innings giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
The Panthers took third place at the Class 6A state tournament last season, and the team is motivated to take one step closer to a state title. For the five seniors, it is a fitting end to their Derby careers after losing out on one year of high school ball due to COVID-19.
“It is always cool to make it to state,” Weve said. “I know how hard these seniors have worked, and like every other senior in the state, their freshmen year didn’t happen. For these girls, it is special, and they deserve it.”
Regional semifinal vs. Dodge City, May 16
DODGE CITY 0 0 1 0 0 1 X — 2 7 5
DERBY 4 1 0 2 1 4 X — 12 8 1
2B: Rice (DRBY); Steiner 2 (DC)
3B: Rice, Canfield, Ky. Demel, Grady
RBI: Grady 2, Kuntz 2, Rice 2, Kelley, Ky. Demel, Canfield, Jackson (DRBY); Steiner, Bogner (DC)
Regional championship vs. Topeka, May 16
TOPEKA 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 — 6 5 1
DERBY 2 1 1 0 0 4 X — 8 9 0
2B: Kuntz, Canfield, Frager (DRBY); Alvarez, Caryl (TOP)
RBI: Kuntz 4, Canfield, Enslinger, Ka. Demel (DRBY); Benning, Alvarez, Freel, Isaia, Johnston (TOP)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
