regional softball

Addy Canfield (11) and Trinity Kuntz celebrate after the final out of a 8-6 win over Topeka in the regional championship on May 16. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby dethroned the back-to-back reigning Class 6A state champions Topeka in the regional final to reach the state tournament on May 16. The Panthers rallied from a two-run deficit to win 8-6 behind a crucial four-RBI game by Trinity Kuntz.

Kuntz provided the key two-run double that gave the Panthers the lead in a four-run sixth inning. The senior catcher hit a hard ground ball that rolled into right field.

