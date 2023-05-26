Chloe Enslinger gave the Panthers the offensive boost in a 5-3 win over Olathe Northwest to clinch the Class 6A third-place trophy on May 26.
Derby softball took third place in Class 6A for the second year in a row, which might not have been the hardware the team wanted, but it concluded a solid season for the Panthers.
“Obviously, it is not the end we wanted, but to bounce back like they did was really great,” head coach Christy Weve said. “The third-place game is always tough, but we came out strong right off the bat.”
Following a disappointing 5-2 loss to Olathe West in the semifinal earlier in the day, Derby got the bats going early with a two-run first inning with a two-run single by Enslinger. The senior went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
The Panthers totaled 10 hits and had three players with multi-hit games. Derby was able to generate five runs without recording an extra-base hit.
Derby pitchers Addy Canfield and Ava Boden allowed only three runs with five strikeouts and four walks. Canfield had one harsh inning giving up two runs in the third. Boden gave up one in the seventh.
Raegan Jackson and Rylee Frager gave each gave the Panthers RBI. Jackson gave Derby a 4-2 lead in the third. Frager added an insurance run in the top of the fifth on a single, scoring Loren Sweat.
One rough inning was the key in the state semifinal loss to Olathe West. A three-run third was the culprit as the Owls had four-straight hits and a fielder’s choice to take a 4-1 lead.
Olathe West took an early lead in the first, but the Panthers tied it in the top of the third. Sara Portela scored from first off a Madi Grady bunt followed by a throwing error.
The Derby offense was held to only one run after the third, which came on a Kyler Demel sacrifice fly in the fifth. Portela went 2-for-3 and was the only Panther to record a hit.
After a tough loss, the team was determined to finish the season with a win.
“We knew the state semifinal was not the best game we played, and we were determined to win our last game,” Enslinger said. “We had our minds set on winning, and we started early.”
The Panther softball program has built strong momentum in the last two seasons and will have key starters returning. Players like Sweat, Brooke Rice, Hannah Shinkle also got to experience the state tournament and learn from a strong group of seniors. The depth of the program is strong, and the state title aspirations stay the same.
Derby will lose five seniors that have played a large role in building the program. This crew made the most of their three years of high school softball and were crucial in the leadership of the team.
Class 6A state semifinal vs. Olathe West
DERBY 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 2 0
OLATHE WEST 0 1 3 0 0 1 X — 5 9 1
W: Kellepouris (OW)
L: Canfield (DRBY)
2B: Miller, Walker (OW)
RBI: Ky. Demel (DRBY); Hornung 2, Grant, Miller (OW)
Class 6A state third-place game vs. Olathe Northwest
DERBY 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 5 10 1
OLATHE NORTHWEST 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 3
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: Ballew (ONW)
2B: Glassford (ONW)
RBI: Enslinger 2, Jackson, Frager (DRBY); Glassford (ONW)
