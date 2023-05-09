The Derby softball team dropped its first game of the 2023 season but clinched the AVCTL-I title in a doubleheader split with Maize South on May 5.
Contagious hitting for Maize South and a lack of clutch runs for Derby was the difference in a 14-5 Maverick win in game one. A three-run homer by Trinity Kuntz helped lead the Panthers to a 9-5 win in game two.
Maize South jumped out to an early lead with a two-run first inning in game one, highlighted by an RBI triple that scored a leadoff walk. The Panthers pulled one back later in the inning on a bases-loaded walk but could not capitalize on the opportunity.
A seven-run fifth inning was the key inning that snowballed for the Panthers. A solo home run by Addy Canfield put Derby in striking distance at 4-3 in the fourth, but Maize South stretched the lead on a big inning with five hits and four walks.
The Mavericks outhit the Panthers 12 to 7, which has been a rarity this season. Every Maize South run was an earned run for Derby pitchers. Derby had two opportunities to tally more runs with the bases loaded but could not capitalize on the chances. Derby had plenty of baserunners, with 14 walks in the game. Madi Grady and Rylee Frager each drew three.
“The first game, we left runners on base,” head coach Christy Weve said. “We knew going into the game that Maize South could hit and they came out swinging. They outhit us and didn’t leave runners on base. That is what it came down to.”
Canfield, Chloe Enslinger, Grady and Frager all recorded RBIs. Kuntz and Raegan Jackson each had two-hit games. Jackson had a double and a triple to help build some momentum for the Panther offense in game two.
“I always feel a fight throughout the team,” Jackson said. “We never really give up, and we needed some momentum for game two. Even though we didn’t come out on top, we just needed something to get us going.”
Derby bounced back from the loss quickly in game two with seven runs in the first two innings, highlighted by a deep three-run home run by Kuntz in the second inning. The homer easily cleared the wall in left field.
“I just knew off the bat that it was going over the fence,” Kuntz said. “It felt good off the bat and sounded good. It is always nice to get ahead early. Last year, we had to fight back in a lot of our games, but to jump on an opponent early was good.”
Kuntz went 3-for-3 with an intentional walk, Enslinger drove in two, going 3-for-4 at the plate, and Kyler Demel also finished with a three-hit game. The Panthers totaled 15 hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Canfield pitched a complete game and gave up five runs, four earned, with four strikeouts and six walks.
Despite suffering the first loss of the season, the team responded to avoid a sweep. The loss was a good test for the team after smooth sailing most of the year.
“It is a bummer to lose, we hate losing, but it was a bit of a wake-up call,” Weve said. “Sometimes, we can get a little content. It is a reality check; even though we lost the first game, we didn’t give up. We needed to learn how to battle some adversity and they did well with that.”
(vs. Maize South, May 5, game one)
M. SOUTH 2 0 2 0 7 0 3 — 14 12 0
DERBY 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 — 5 7 2
2B: Jackson, Ka. Demel (DRBY); Kratzer, Thornquist (MS)
3B: Jackson (DRBY); Kratzer, Sokoll, Lassley (MS)
RBI: Canfield, Enslinger, Frager, Grady (DRBY); Sokoll 5, Thornquist 3, Kratzer 2, Lassley, Stockam, Brainard (MS)
(vs. Maize South, May 5, game two)
M. SOUTH 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 — 5 8 5
DERBY 3 4 0 1 0 1 X — 9 15 0
2B: Canfield (DRBY); Sokoll (MS)
RBI: Kuntz 3, Enslinger 2, Portela, Canfield, Jackson, Ky. Demel (DRBY)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
