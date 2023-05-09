Softball v Maize South

Kyler Demel celebrates after scoring a run in the 9-5 win over Maize South in game two of a doubleheader split on May 5. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Derby softball team dropped its first game of the 2023 season but clinched the AVCTL-I title in a doubleheader split with Maize South on May 5. 

Contagious hitting for Maize South and a lack of clutch runs for Derby was the difference in a 14-5 Maverick win in game one. A three-run homer by Trinity Kuntz helped lead the Panthers to a 9-5 win in game two. 

