All five Derby softball seniors received all-AVCTL-I honors to highlight the first postseason awards from the 2023 season. The Panthers totaled 11 all-league selections, including a Coach of the Year honor for head coach Christy Weve. Araceli Rivas of Salina South was named the league player of the year. Five underclassman received league honors, including freshman Karlie Demel. Seniors Trinity Kuntz, Rylee Frager and Chloe Enslinger, alongside Juniors Addy Canfield and Kyler Demel, received first-team honors. Derby finished with a 23-2 record, won the AVCTL-I title with an 11-1 league record, and took third place at the state tournament for the second year in a row.
ALL-AVCTL-I SOFTBALL SELECTIONS
Araceli Rivas, SR, Salina South
P: Addy Canfield, JR, Derby; Araceli Rivas, SR, Salina South; Sophie Stockam, SO, Maize South
C: Trinity Kuntz, SR, Derby
1B: Rylee Frager, SR, Derby
2B: Brynley Smith, JR, Maize
3B: Chloe Enslinger, SR, Derby
SS: Kennedy Topping, SR, Maize
OF: Maia Djourvic, SR, Maize; Gabrielle Stauffer, JR, Campus; Maci Kratzer, SR, Maize South; Camdyn Stucky, JR, Maize South
DH: Kyler Demel, JR, Derby
UT: Jenna Sokoll, JR, Maize South
P: Ava Baker, JR, Campus; Grace Swart, FR, Maize
C: Lizzy Lassley, SO, Maize South
1B: Abigail Araiza, JR, Campus; Lauren Davis, SR, Newton
2B: Avery Kelley, JR, Derby
3B: Abby Koontz, JR, Newton
SS: Raegan Jackson, SO, Derby
OF: Addison Copeland, SR, Salina South; Madi Grady, SR, Derby; Reese McCord, JR, Newton; Sadie Marciano, FR, Hutchinson
DH: Londyn Ysidro, JR, Campus
UT: Maliyah Koster, JR, Salina South
P: Taylor Rose, FR, Newton
C: Rylie Miller, SR, Campus; Jaden Durant, FR, Hutchinson
1B: Regen Hirsh, SR, Newton
2B: Kylie Collins, SR, Campus; Sadie Xaysongkham, JR, Salina South; Grace Marciano, JR, Hutchinson
3B: Gabi Uffendell, FR, Maize
SS: Emily Dice, SR, Campus; Kiley Thornquist, FR, Maize South
OF: Kylah Parson, JR, Campus; Madison Yost, SR, Salina South; Charlotte Kerbs, SO, Maize; Karlie Demel, FR, Derby; Pyper Seidl, SR, Newton; Sara Portela, SR, Derby; Brooklyn Webb, SR, Salina South
DH: Lila Collins, FR, Maize
UT: Hadley Topping, SO, Maize; Kohlbie Craft, FR, Hutchinson
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.