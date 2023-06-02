Karlie Demel

Freshman Karlie Demel was one of 11 Panther players to receive all-AVCTL-I honors.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

All five Derby softball seniors received all-AVCTL-I honors to highlight the first postseason awards from the 2023 season. The Panthers totaled 11 all-league selections, including a Coach of the Year honor for head coach Christy Weve. Araceli Rivas of Salina South was named the league player of the year. Five underclassman received league honors, including freshman Karlie Demel. Seniors Trinity Kuntz, Rylee Frager and Chloe Enslinger, alongside Juniors Addy Canfield and Kyler Demel, received first-team honors. Derby finished with a 23-2 record, won the AVCTL-I title with an 11-1 league record, and took third place at the state tournament for the second year in a row.

 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.