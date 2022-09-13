The Panthers defeated Wichita Heights 3-1 on Oct. 10 to go 2-1 in the Titan Classic Invitational. The early season invitational gave Derby a test to see what the team could improve on early in the season.
“It was a good test,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We learned Newton has a strong side and bounced back to beat a pair of 6A teams in our region, which could help us later in the year. We just need to be more consistent.”
It was three matches the Panthers believed they could have won, but slow starts and finishing scoring opportunities were the biggest keys for Derby in the opening game of the invite.
Derby struggled in the opening game of the invitational with a 2-0 loss to AVCTL-I foe Newton on Sept. 5. The Panthers couldn’t generate momentum early and the Railers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third minute of the match.
It did not ignite the Panthers, as Derby did not record a shot on goal in the first half and Newton continued the pressure with a second goal before halftime. When the Panthers started to piece together some momentum, Newton was able to thwart the threats and hung on for the win. Derby will be motivated for revenge when the sides face off in Newton on Oct. 4.
The defense helped the Panthers survive a shaky start in the second match of the invite against Wichita North on Sept. 8. The Panthers managed to increase the pressure and get two goals in the second half to win 2-0.
In the first half, the Panthers had four shots on goal but failed to put one in the back of the net. That all changed in the second half as Angel Vielmas scored on a free kick just eight minutes after halftime. Vielmas recorded an assist on Derby’s second goal of the game off a cornerkick. Alex Denesongkham scored his first career varsity goal on the corner by Vielmas.
The momentum from that second half carried into the win over Wichita Heights in the final game of the Titan Classic. Derby had several scoring opportunities in the opening half. Riley Beasley scored in the 25th minute for the first, first-half goal for Derby in 2022.
Beckham Kantukule gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute as Derby kept the intense pressure on Heights. Boaz Day nearly sealed the game in the 66th minute with a goal on an assist by Vielmas to make it 3-0. The Panthers lost a bit of focus and conceded a goal in the final minute of the game.
Overall, the three games in six days exposed areas the Panthers need to work on early in the season. Heading into the year, Burke said that finding a consistent goal scorer was the biggest unknown for his team and several players could step up.
“We still need to final a goal-scorer,” Burke said. “We just don’t have that one guy that is going to get you a goal every game, so it will be scoring by committee.”
Vielmas has scored three goals in the midfield so far this season and that confidence could carry into the heart of the 2022 schedule.
Derby have a lighter week with only one game against Valley Center on Sept. 13, but will enter a stretch of four straight games at the Derby Soccer Complex. The Panthers will host Wichita East (Sept. 19), McPherson (Sept. 22) and Eisenhower (Sept. 27) before opening up league play with Maize on Sept. 29.
