Titan Classic 2022
Boaz Day settles the ball in front of a Wichita North defender on Sept. 8. The Panthers went 2-1 in the Titan Classic.
 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The Panthers defeated Wichita Heights 3-1 on Oct. 10 to go 2-1 in the Titan Classic Invitational. The early season invitational gave Derby a test to see what the team could improve on early in the season.

“It was a good test,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We learned Newton has a strong side and bounced back to beat a pair of 6A teams in our region, which could help us later in the year. We just need to be more consistent.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

