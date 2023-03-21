SSP soccer

Senior Kirsten Bourgeois will be a key returner for the Panthers this season. Bourgeois will be on of the primary offensive mid-fielders for Derby. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The coaching staff for Derby High School girls soccer has been excited to see the talent across the board, but it has been a long process to find the right spot for each player. There has been an influx of talent from the freshman class, and a few could be stepping into varsity roles from the jump. Derby is ready to roll the dice this season to see how the younger talent fares in 2023. 

“We have a good group with great team chemistry,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We are just going to be young and a little inexperienced to start the year.” 

