The coaching staff for Derby High School girls soccer has been excited to see the talent across the board, but it has been a long process to find the right spot for each player. There has been an influx of talent from the freshman class, and a few could be stepping into varsity roles from the jump. Derby is ready to roll the dice this season to see how the younger talent fares in 2023.
“We have a good group with great team chemistry,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We are just going to be young and a little inexperienced to start the year.”
Derby will be playing a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, which will keep the Panthers organized across the field, but the biggest question mark for the Panthers will be finding someone to create offensive threats consistently.
Freshman Lilly Emmerson has impressed the coaching staff in practice so far and has shown an ability to find the back of the net. Senior Aubrey Potts had a solid junior year with five goals and two assists and will be a player the Panthers will need to step up.
The midfield will have the most depth for the Panthers, led by Kirsten Bourgeois. Derby will use her as an offensive-minded midfielder. Having sophomore Mackenzie Cunningham behind Bourgeois to take control as defensive center-mid will allow Bourgeois to create more opportunities for her lone forward. Junior Eden Thompson could be another midfielder to get significant minutes. Thompson scored in the 2-1 loss to Manhattan in the regional final last season.
Opposite Potts in the midfield will be junior Bianka Schultz. She has been a key passer for the Panthers, but injuries have limited her on the field late in the year.
The Panthers will have to recreate the back line on defense this season, which features three players that have yet to see the field for Burke. Freshmen Harper Wintz and Lexi Schott, as well as junior Nevaeh Bowman, join senior Annette Castillo in the back line.
Bowman has been in the Panther soccer program for the last two seasons but had to sit her freshman year because she transferred in and was hurt all of 2022. Wintz and Schott are going in with chemistry playing together, but it might be a learning curve to adjust to varsity soccer, especially if the Panthers face a senior-heavy lineup.
“We know it is a big ask to have two freshmen playing in the back next to each other,” Burke said. “But [Wintz and Schott] have played club soccer with each other for a long time, so they have plenty of experience and chemistry together.”
Castillo will have to step up for the defense and communicate with her underclassmen teammates. Castillo will shift from outside-back to center-back to give the Panthers as much varsity experience as they can get defensively.
Between the posts, the Panthers have junior Jaden Wilson and senior Kaylee Farmer as options this season. The two split duties in goal last year, but whoever gets the starting duties in 2023 will need to develop chemistry with the restructured defensive unit quickly.
Derby will need to learn its own depth and how players fit into their roles. According to Burke, the team has talent but not much experience playing together. In the practices leading up to the regular season, the coaching staff has seen that speed is a big strength of the team, but making the right substitutions could take some time.
“We have a lot of talent, but as coaches, we just don’t have a lot of experience with that talent,” Burke said. “We want to use as much speed as possible and have some subs that will fit in those situations, but we don’t fully know our depth yet.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
