Girls soccer received 11 all-AVCTL-I selections highlighted by three first-team honors. Senior Kirsten Bourgeois, senior Annette Castillo-Lopez and freshman Lilly Emmerson took first-team all-league honors. Freshmen Emmerson, Lilly Araiza, Lexi Schott and Harper Wintz all received league honors. The quartet of first-year players became key starters for the Panthers throughout the year. Wintz and Emmerson each scored a team-high 12 goals this season. In her second year as starting varsity goalkeeper, junior Jaden Wilson earned second-team honors. Junior Bianka Schultz received an honorable mention nod at defender. Schultz started the season as a midfielder. The Panthers went 10-7-1 and 3-3 in league play in 2023, reaching the regional final.
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-AVCTL-I SELECTIONS
Kyndal Ewertz, JR, Maize South
Giselle Nash, SR, Salina South
Lilly Emmerson, FR, Derby
Rhyan Galyon, FR, Hutchinson
Izzy Sandoval, JR, Newton
Olivia Oenning, JR, Maize South
Kirsten Bourgeois, SR, Derby
Aleksah Moreno, SO, Maize
Rachel Riley, SR, Maize South
Annette Castillo-Lopez, SR, Derby
Julissa Nash, JR, Salina South
Karsyn Slothower, SR, Maize
Sydney Stehm, SO, Maize South
Adriana Alvarez, SO, Newton
Libby Jackson, SR, Hutchinson
Shelby Wright, JR, Maize South
Naomi Castillanos, JR, Campus
Lexi Bauer, JR, Maize South
Corrigan Bielefeld, JR, Campus
Margaret Bate, JR, Newton
Hadley Ostrander, SO, Maize South
Sydney Hansen, FR, Maize South
Hanna Householter, JR, Salina South
Lauren Crow, FR, Salina South
Natalia Silvestre, SO, Salina South
Melanie Mendez, SR, Campus
Mackenzie Cunningham, SO, Derby
Lilliana Cortez, SR, Maize
Cameron Busby, JR, Maize South
Natalie Hershberger, SO, Newton
Teagan Redinger, SR, Maize
Layla Doyon, SR, Maize South
Aylin Escobedo, SO, Hutchinson
Josten Fischer, JR, Salina South
Jenna Manganiello, SR, Campus
Bianka Schultz, JR, Derby
Alayniah Johnson, SO, Hutchinson
Xaydi Valdivia, FR, Newton
Brooklyn Jordan, FR, Salina South
Avery Kassman, FR, Campus
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
