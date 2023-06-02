Harper Wintz

Harper Wintz earned an all-AVCTL-I selection. Wintz was one of four freshmen to start for the Panthers and receive a postseason honor. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Girls soccer received 11 all-AVCTL-I selections highlighted by three first-team honors. Senior Kirsten Bourgeois, senior Annette Castillo-Lopez and freshman Lilly Emmerson took first-team all-league honors. Freshmen Emmerson, Lilly Araiza, Lexi Schott and Harper Wintz all received league honors. The quartet of first-year players became key starters for the Panthers throughout the year. Wintz and Emmerson each scored a team-high 12 goals this season. In her second year as starting varsity goalkeeper, junior Jaden Wilson earned second-team honors. Junior Bianka Schultz received an honorable mention nod at defender. Schultz started the season as a midfielder. The Panthers went 10-7-1 and 3-3 in league play in 2023, reaching the regional final. 

GIRLS SOCCER ALL-AVCTL-I SELECTIONS

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.