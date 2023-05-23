A young Panther side wrapped up its season with a 3-0 loss to Washburn Rural in the regional final on May 18, but the team starting four freshmen exceeded expectations and built momentum for the future.
Derby struggled to gain momentum in the regional final as Washburn Rural took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. The Junior Blues continued the pressure in the second half with a two-goal period.
“I thought we played better than the end result showed,” head coach Paul Burke said. “Washburn Rural is a good program with a strong team and had more depth than we had. We took some risks, had good chances, but Washburn Rural responded quickly after that.”
As the four seed, the Panthers hosted the opening round and dominated Topeka with a 4-1 win on May 16. Freshman Harper Wintz opened the scoring. Mackenzie Cunningham added a key goal later in the opening half to give Derby a 2-0 lead. Wintz scored her second goal of the game early in the second half, and Lilly Emmerson sealed the win with a goal. The lone blemish for the Panthers came in the final 20 minutes of the game, giving up a penalty kick.
“We knew we were the better team; we just needed to finish our scoring chances,” Burke said. “It was just making sure we didn’t let them hang around and gain confidence, but our younger players really stepped up.”
The Panthers finished the season with a 10-7-1 record, but there was plenty to build off of for the young team, which features several returners.
In the 2023 season, multiple players were forced to step up in new spots, and the team pieced together a solid season that included hosting a regional semifinal. Alongside the underclassmen, the senior class had to slide into larger roles. Center back Annette Castillo-Lopez and forward Aubrey Potts were called upon to be leaders in their respective positions and had to help guide the younger core.
The Panthers made small adjustments throughout the season that greatly benefited the squad. As a freshman, Wintz began the season as a starting defender and ended as one of the team’s leading scorers. The arrival of freshman Lilly Araiza was a big addition to the team, and she became a key defender that pushed into the offensive end. Lexi Schott moved into a demanding role as a freshman center back and helped keep the team organized, The team only allowed 24 goals in the regular season.
Emmerson built confidence as a freshman forward and was a leading scorer for the team. Emmerson and Wintz each tallied 12 goals. The duo could become a valuable asset to the team as they continue to develop.
“We knew we were going to be young,” Burke said. “We knew there would
be some bumps along the way. There were some growing pains, but we had several freshmen get a whole year of varsity experience, which will be great to build off.”
Junior Bianka Schultz grew into a different role moving from the midfield to defense midway through the year, and helped provide a more physical presence in the back. Junior Jaden Wilson continued to develop at goalkeeper in just her second season in the position.
The midfield will be the biggest piece to rebuild, losing two seniors – Cici Tovar and Kirsten Bourgeious. Cunningham will take on a lot of responsibility in the midfield after starting nearly every game for the second year as a sophomore.
The Panthers are trending upwards and started to develop a solid core of players. Following a winning season that ended in the regional final should be a stepping stone for the team. The lessons learned throughout the season could set the program up for success in the next few years.
“Hopefully, this can start a resurgence, but our biggest thing is just finding depth,” Burke said. “That was the difference in the regional final. I think the biggest lesson that the younger players learned is that you can’t take a night off. We had some tough losses and ties that could have given us a better matchup or even hosted the regional final. That lesson should stick with our underclassmen, which will help us in the future.”
