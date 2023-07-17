Snodgrass Twins
Kade Snodgrass has been a key contributor for the Derby Twins this summer, with the former Panther and Colorado State University-Pueblo commit named a Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star this season.
 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Kade Snodgrass is no stranger to Panther Field. The Derby Twins third baseman is in familiar territory and continues to carry a reliable bat that Panther fans grew accustomed to seeing when Snodgrass was a Derby Panther.  

Snodgrass batted .282 with 35 RBIs and five home runs at Neosho Community College last season – his final season of JUCO baseball. Before the summer, he committed to Colorado State University-Pueblo to finish out his two years of eligibility. The ThunderWolves went 22-31 overall and 17-15 in conference play last season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

