Kade Snodgrass is no stranger to Panther Field. The Derby Twins third baseman is in familiar territory and continues to carry a reliable bat that Panther fans grew accustomed to seeing when Snodgrass was a Derby Panther.
Snodgrass batted .282 with 35 RBIs and five home runs at Neosho Community College last season – his final season of JUCO baseball. Before the summer, he committed to Colorado State University-Pueblo to finish out his two years of eligibility. The ThunderWolves went 22-31 overall and 17-15 in conference play last season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
With the recruiting process out of the way, he kept the momentum from the spring rolling for the Derby Twins and jumped out to a hot start at the plate, hitting over the .400 mark for a brief stretch. Snodgrass has been the RBI leader for the Twins for most of the season and batted over .300 for the majority of the first half of the summer.
“I started off pretty hot; I got into a groove,” Snodgrass said. “I was on time through a lot of pitches. When I am on time, good things happen and the ball finds a lot of holes. Hopefully, I can get it going again in the second half of the season.”
His numbers earned him a Jayhawk Collegiate League All-Star selection. Snodgrass was one of seven Derby Twins selected for the All-Star festivities.
“The All-Star Game in Great Bend was a pretty cool experience,” Snodgrass said. “It is a great atmosphere out there, and it was a lot of fun.”
Throughout the summer, Snodgrass gets to face different types of pitchers from various schools at different levels. He said there is a wide variety of pitchers in the league, which makes for solid competition. It is a wood-bat league, so timing is also crucial for hitters.
The Derby alum is also back in a familiar spot at Panther Field under Twins head coach Kyle Flax, who is an assistant for Derby High School. Snodgrass said it is awesome having Flax as a coach again.
There are several former Panther teammates that are on the Panther roster with Snodgrass. Fellow Neosho Panther Coleson Syring, Karson Klima, Mitchell Johnson and Braden Horn are all on the squad.
Cowley commits Horn and Johnson have played key roles for the Twins in their first summer post-high school. Johnson sealed a 30-strikeout season in his first start after the brief All-Star break on July 9. Horn is batting above .250 with six RBIs and a homer.
Wichita State commit Holden Pantier has shined out of high school for the Twins as the hits leader. He made the home run derby and All-Star roster alongside Snodgrass. Having the young talent contribute to the Twins has been a big boost for the team.
“It is super awesome,” Snodgrass said. “We have young guys coming out here, competing and contributing for us. What they are doing is incredible.”
Heading into the heart of the latter half of the year, Snodgrass is aiming to be a consistent bat for the Twins in the middle of the batting order. He said that staying consistent has been his biggest goal throughout the summer.
The Twins ended the first half of the season with a third-place finish, going 9-9 in league play. Snodgrass said the team is aiming to cut down the narrow losses that plagued the start of the season to make a run in the Jayhawk Collegiate League tournament to reach the NBC tournament.
“We lost a lot of games by one or two runs in the first half of the season,” Snodgrass said. “We just need to keep on getting after it until the end, trying to find ways to win those close games and make a postseason run.”
