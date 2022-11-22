hubbard

Derek Hubbard rushes the end zone in the 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Week 1: Penalties spoil home opener against Manhattan 

The Panther sideline was quiet after Manhattan kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat Derby 26-23 in the home opener on Sept. 2. Penalties wiped away several scoring opportunities for the Panthers, including an 88-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards late in the fourth quarter. Derby had 10 penalties for 104 yards in the ballgame. The Panther offense was held to 275 total yards. The opening loss exposed several areas of improvement needed for the rest of the season. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

