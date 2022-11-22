Week 1: Penalties spoil home opener against Manhattan
The Panther sideline was quiet after Manhattan kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat Derby 26-23 in the home opener on Sept. 2. Penalties wiped away several scoring opportunities for the Panthers, including an 88-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards late in the fourth quarter. Derby had 10 penalties for 104 yards in the ballgame. The Panther offense was held to 275 total yards. The opening loss exposed several areas of improvement needed for the rest of the season.
Week 2: Panthers show true potential in 69-20 win over Salina South
Derby got back to form on the road in a 69-20 win over Salina South on Sept. 9. The Panthers scored 55 points in the opening half. The offense was clicking early and finished with 393 yards of total offense, including a pair of rushing touchdowns by Brock Zerger. Special teams took two punt returns for touchdowns, and the defense forced a pick-six by Roman Boden.
Week 3: Clutch plays propel Panthers over Bishop Carroll
Dylan Edwards’ fifth touchdown of the night came in crunch time
to help lead Derby over Bishop Carroll in a 45-38 nail-biter on Sept. 16. Edwards scored an 85-yard touchdown with 44 seconds remaining in regulation.
There were several game-changing plays made in the contest, including interceptions by Miles Wash and Gavin Pfannenstiel. The passing game eclipsed over 100 yards for the first time all season with 157 yards. Zerger and Colton Ruedy connected for a key touch- down.
Week 4: Zerger scores three TDs, defense seals win over Hutch
Hutchinson used an 11-play drive to get inside the five-yard line with a chance to tie the game on the final play in regulation on Sept. 23. The Salthawks chose to throw and Wash intercepted the pass to seal a 28-21 win for the Panthers. Zerger led the offense with 125 rushing yards with three touchdowns. It was a crucial win for Derby for postseason seeding and showed the defense had solid potential.
Week 5: Faster tempo, yards after contact boost Panthers over Campus
The Panther offense showed a quicker tempo in a 70-13 win over Campus on Sept. 30. Derby was eager to break loose and scored 49 points in the first half. Yards after con- tact was key in the win as Campus struggled to bring down Derby runners. All phases of the game scored touchdowns, including a 53-yard punt return by Edwards and a 56-yard pick-six by Demaria’e Baker. It gave Derby some confidence heading into a matchup with Maize.
Week 6: Derby loses to Maize 52-51 in a game full of turning points
A sellout crowd was on hand to witness the game of the year in Kansas. For the third year in a row, the Derby-Maize matchup was settled by one point. This season, Avery John- son and the Eagles took the win in a 52-51 thriller on Oct. 7. Leading 34-14 late in the first half, Derby saw a 20-point lead evaporate in the second half. It was a game full of turning points for both teams, but a pair of late rushing touchdowns by Johnson as the Panther offense fizzled proved to be the difference.
Week 7: Panthers use balanced offense to defeat Maize South
It did not take long for Derby to bounce back from the loss to Maize. The Panther offense totaled 472 yards, and the defense forced five turnovers in the 55-7 win over Maize South on Oct. 14. Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, and the passing game accumulated 139 yards and a touchdown. Baker scored the lone defensive touchdown with a 29-yard pick-six, but the defense created easy scoring opportunities for the offense.
Week 8: Derby dominates second half after special teams boost
Newton briefly shocked Derby in the first half with a 20-14 lead, but the Panthers kicked it into gear to win its regular-season finale 49-20 on Oct. 21. Derby finished with 545 yards of total offense despite going 0-for-5 in the passing game. It was a classic rushing attack for Derby. Edwards and Zerger combined for all seven touchdowns. Baker blocked two crucial kicks in the game, which gave the Panthers some momentum. The point differential was crucial for playoff seeding and the Panthers were able to jump into the two-seed of the Class 6A playoffs.
Week 9: Panthers “Takin’ Care of Business,” crush Topeka in first round of playoffs
The Panthers left little hope for an upset in the opening week of the playoffs with a 69-12 win over Topeka on Oct. 28. It all started on the opening kickoff, which Baker returned 67 yards for a touchdown. It was all Derby the rest of the way. The offense only needed 27 plays to hit 401 yards. Derek Hubbard led the way with three touchdowns, including a 43-yard punt return. Zerger threw two touchdown passes in the win.
Regional: Panthers hit a new gear in win over Lawrence
Derby displayed its speed in the 76-28 win over Lawrence in the regional round on Nov. 4. Dylan Edwards led the way with 293 yards and six touchdowns. Zerger threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores. It was a quick start for the Panthers, with a 27-0 lead in the opening six minutes of the game. The Panther defense forced four turnovers to help Derby cruise into the sectional round.
Sectional: Defense sets tone in bitter- sweet sectional win
The Derby defense carried the momentum from the regional round into a 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11. Derby applied pressure on the Junior Blue’s backfield. Edwards scored a pair of touchdowns early to build a lead. Zerger had two touchdowns, but late in the third quarter he injured his ankle, forcing him to miss the rest of the game and ultimately the season. Braxton Clark entered the game and threw for a 70-yard touch- down. Derby got a rematch with Manhattan but lost its starting quarterback in the sectional win.
Sub-State: Panthers limp to the finish in sub-state loss
From the start of the season, Derby was on a crash-course with a rematch with Manhattan. The Indians took the season series sweep with a 28-23 win over the Panthers. Edwards rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, but Derby lost starting Braxton Clark midway through the third quarter. Derby used sophomore Easton Splane as his backup and eventually used Edwards as QB. The Panthers could not overcome the late push by Manhattan which ended the season.
