If you watch the Lady Panthers in action, a pair of sneakers will stand out. These sneakers might not have magical powers like Calvin Cambridge’s shoes in the 2002 movie “Like Mike,” but the owner of the Melon Tint Lebron 18 ‘Sisterhood’ sneakers is a talented player in her own right.
Madison Smith has stepped into the fold and has become another crucial piece to the Derby lineup. The junior guard can do a little bit of everything with a knack for finding open shots and locking down on defense. Smith is one of the “sneaker heads” on the team and wanted a shoe that stood out. The melon tint shoes were the perfect sneaker for her.
“I wanted a shoe that had a little more color,” Smith said. “I’m not a huge fan of the black and white shoes... I just wanted to make them stand out.”
Beyond the sneakers, Smith is starting to grow into a versatile player for the Lady Panthers after seeing limited varsity time in her sophomore year.
In the offseason, Smith had the opportunity to play club basketball with fellow classmate Jaden Wilson. The two were able to build some chemistry together, and Smith said it was a good club season in terms of getting more film out for recruiting.
Smith jumped into the varsity lineup for the first time this season and has played a bigger role through the first nine games of the year. She feels like she is starting to gain more trust with the coaching staff and is working hard to prove herself as a key contributor.
According to head coach Dan Harrison, the lineup is always changing due to matchups, and he has plenty of players that he is comfortable starting on any given night. Smith has been the first off the bench in several games this season and has been a spark for the Lady Panthers.
“As a coach, you always want to have someone that can come in and make shots, be a defensive stopper and create energy,” Harrison said. “[Smith] is a player that can come in and do all of that. She is a combo guard, so she can play point guard and has good basketball sense, so she knows where to be and how to get open.”
Smith’s defensive skills have been vital for the Lady Panthers and she enjoys playing zone defense because it helps Derby get points in transition. The team brought out a 3-2 zone on Jan. 10 against Newton and did not allow a point while running it. The defensive end has been a big role that Smith has been able to provide this season.
“[Smith] plays a big role for us defensively,” Harrison said. “She has long arms and has great reaction to get deflections, blocks and steals. Defensively she is one of our best guards.”
Offensively, Smith has had success as a shooting guard and has worked on her mid-range shots off the dribble. As a combo guard, she has been able to distribute the ball. It all started to come together for Smith on Jan. 6 against Campus, where she had seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
“That was her best game of the year,” Harrison said. “I think she broke out and gained confidence. Once the light bulb comes on, and they see the work is paying off, it is usually an upward trend, and she is getting better every week.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
