Madison Smith has been a key player defensively for the Lady Panthers this season.

If you watch the Lady Panthers in action, a pair of sneakers will stand out. These sneakers might not have magical powers like Calvin Cambridge’s shoes in the 2002 movie “Like Mike,” but the owner of the Melon Tint Lebron 18 ‘Sisterhood’ sneakers is a talented player in her own right.

Madison Smith has stepped into the fold and has become another crucial piece to the Derby lineup. The junior guard can do a little bit of everything with a knack for finding open shots and locking down on defense. Smith is one of the “sneaker heads” on the team and wanted a shoe that stood out. The melon tint shoes were the perfect sneaker for her.

