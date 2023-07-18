In the 2023 baseball season, Kade Sheldon became one of the most reliable hitters for Derby. The graduating senior was consistently on base and led the team in OPS at 1.013— the lone Panther to hit over the 1.000 mark. The Cowley College baseball commit has taken his game to a new level in his final summer of club baseball.
Sheldon has suited up for a club based out of Tulsa, Okla., this summer and has played his summer ball south of the Kansas border since he was in middle school. He grew up playing with the Derby Grizz but got to know a coach on an Oklahoma-based team, where he decided to play his summer ball. On his current team, Sheldon is the lone representative from the Sunflower State and plays alongside talent from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
The summer is a little more laid back than high school baseball, and it gives players the opportunity to try different adjustments to their game. Sheldon said he enjoys the summer because it is a good time to make adjustments in a slightly more relaxed environment where the stakes aren’t as high.
In the spring, Sheldon appeared to play his own style of baseball. He displayed his speed with four triples, six doubles, nine stolen bases and 22 runs scored. In the outfield, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 41 total chances. At the plate, Sheldon posted a .342 batting average with 25 hits and 13 RBIs. Even though the .342/.479/.534 slash line was one of the best on the roster, Sheldon felt the power at the plate wasn’t showing.
He revamped his swing to get out in front of the ball to create more pull-side power, and it has been the biggest improvement in the summer season. Sheldon said that working to stay through the ball and timing his swing to emphasize pulling the ball has helped.
“I would say my power has improved,” Sheldon said. “I am hitting the ball farther, and a big reason for that is that I am staying all the way through the ball and trying to be in front of it with my swing. Last spring, I was hitting the ball hard, but to dead center or right field. I have reconstructed my swing to stay through the ball, so I am hitting a lot more home runs.”
Last fall, Cowley College baseball came knocking. Sheldon went down to Arkansas City to meet with the coaches and take some swings. He was later offered and committed before the high school baseball season. Having sealed up his plans, he was able to compete with less pressure for the Panthers.
“Committing in the fall was convenient,” Sheldon said. “It took a lot of pressure off; you don’t have that added pressure to perform to get an offer. That was nice because I didn’t have to worry about it; I could just go out there and play.”
Sheldon won’t be alone in his next chapter, as fellow classmates Braden Horn and Mitchell Johnson will be joining him at Cowley. Johnson and Sheldon are planning to be roommates.
The trio of Derby players will head down to Ark City in the second week of August. For Panther football alums Johnson and Sheldon, the fall will be more baseball focused as the Tigers play a competitive fall schedule to prepare for the regular season.
“It is cool having people that I know going to Cowley with me,” Sheldon said. “I know more guys other than Johnson and Horn, so that will be nice. We’ll play a pretty competitive schedule in the fall, which will help us in the spring.”
