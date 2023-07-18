Kade Sheldon

Kade Sheldon was a top producer for the Panthers last season batting .342 with 25 hits and 13 RBIs. Sheldon also had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 41 total chances. In the fall he committed to Cowley College baseball.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

In the 2023 baseball season, Kade Sheldon became one of the most reliable hitters for Derby. The graduating senior was consistently on base and led the team in OPS at 1.013— the lone Panther to hit over the 1.000 mark. The Cowley College baseball commit has taken his game to a new level in his final summer of club baseball.

Sheldon has suited up for a club based out of Tulsa, Okla., this summer and has played his summer ball south of the Kansas border since he was in middle school. He grew up playing with the Derby Grizz but got to know a coach on an Oklahoma-based team, where he decided to play his summer ball. On his current team, Sheldon is the lone representative from the Sunflower State and plays alongside talent from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

