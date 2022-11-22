The Panther defense made several changes throughout the year and showed significant improvement late in the season. Starting safeties, senior Kade Sheldon and sophomore Easton Splane, settled into their roles midway through the year and brought their own expertise into the position.
Sheldon was a starting linebacker in the 2021 season and had great success. The Panthers have a vast linebacker room, and during the summer the coaching staff discussed moving him into the secondary.
He split reps at the two positions in the summer and was slated to play linebacker in week one, but a back injury sidelined him for nearly six weeks. Sheldon returned to action and made his first start at safety on Oct. 7 against Maize. The position fits his aggressive style of play, and he used his linebacker experience to help boost the physicality of the secondary.
“I was excited to play safety because I love being a ball hawk and coming down and laying the boom,” Sheldon said. “You are a little more free to see plays develop. I just love how you can see everything unfold in front of you and can change the game with a big tackle or turnover.”
Listed as a quarterback, Splane was approached by coach Mitch Pontious to take some reps as the safety over the summer. After switching between quarterback and safety the first couple of weeks at practice, Splane was moved to safety full time and worked his way into the starting role.
“Easton is just a smart kid,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We knew he could tackle, was aggressive and was a really good athlete. We wanted a guy that could tackle at his position, play coverage and he provided us with that.”
Switching from quarterback to safety as an underclassman was a big jump for Splane, but he worked hard over the summer to prove to the team that he was the right man for the job. The experience gained from this season will certainly be a benefit for the Panthers in the future.
The duo was thrown into the fire in their first start together with a matchup against Maize. Despite the loss, the duo embraced the atmosphere and have grown significantly in chemistry since that game.
“For me, that was one of the best experiences of my life,” Splane said. “It was such a big game, and it was so exciting to be in that position, so for me, it was really cool.”
The defense had several pieces move around this season and started to build chemistry late in the season. Splane said the entire defense worked hard to lock in, and it helped the defense step up in critical situations.
Sheldon already had some chemistry with the linebacker crew and can work with linebacker Roman Boden to know where he needs to be without too much verbal communication. He can see where Boden is going and can adjust accordingly. Having the linebacker experience was a big reason the coaching staff wanted him in the safety role.
“Kade brings that linebacker mentality at safety,” Clark said. “He can cover, tackle and has done a great job adapting from linebacker to safety.”
As a unit, the Panther defense has elevated its physicality in the postseason, and the chemistry of the team helped the group step up at the right moment.
“We have really started to be more physical and coming together more,” Sheldon said. “We had a lot of pieces moving around like us at safety. We have everything set, and everyone has improved throughout the season.”
