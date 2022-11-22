Kade Sheldon
Senior Kade Sheldon (42) makes a tackle. Sheldon was a linebacker last season and moved to safety after returning from a back injury in week six.
 Nathan Alspaw

The Panther defense made several changes throughout the year and showed significant improvement late in the season. Starting safeties, senior Kade Sheldon and sophomore Easton Splane, settled into their roles midway through the year and brought their own expertise into the position.

Sheldon was a starting linebacker in the 2021 season and had great success. The Panthers have a vast linebacker room, and during the summer the coaching staff discussed moving him into the secondary.

section splane

Sophomore Easton Splane (15) is listed as a quarterback on the depth chart, but his athleticism provided a boost for the Panther defense. 
0
0
0
0
0