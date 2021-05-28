While the young, up and coming Panthers have played a major role in the track team’s success this season, it was the elder statesmen taking center stage for Derby at the state track meet in Wichita on May 27.
Seniors Aneesa Abdul-Hameed and Callie Knudson were a part of all four state medals earned by DHS athletes on the day.
For the second straight season, Abdul-Hameed claimed multiple state medals, taking seventh in the 100m dash and as part of the 4x100m relay (along with Chloe Igo, Maddie Snowbarger and Mayciee Ball). She also matched the highest state placing of her high school career, finishing as runner-up in the 400m – shaking off some early struggles to end on that high note.
“We battled the elements yesterday and she gave it her all no matter what event she was in,” said DHS coach Cedric Shell. “She knew what she could do and the place that she wanted to be, so not making the 200m [finals] kind of gave her that extra little push. She got it done.”
Abdul-Hameed claimed medals in all three of her trips to the state meet through her high school career. Meanwhile, fellow senior Callie Knudson claimed her first-ever state medal on May 27, finishing sixth in the 6A girls javelin.
Competing in her final high school meet, Knudson continued the upward trajectory she has been on the past month of the spring season – setting yet another personal best at the state championships in Wichita.
“She was right on track for the entire season. She peaked towards the end like we wanted to,” Shell said. “I guarantee if she had another meet she’d PR again because that’s how much work she’s been putting in, day in and day out, to get better.”
Knudson and Abdul-Hameed will not return for the Panthers next season, but nearly every other state qualifier for Derby will be back in 2022. While the state meet might not have gone the way those young athletes wanted, Shell said the seeds have clearly been planted to build toward some long-term success for the program.
“For most of those kids, [that] was their first time in a state setting, so nerves were really high [at state]. I told them we’ve got all summer to work, have a short term memory and you have to come back and be ready for it, be hungry for it,” Shell said. “They are. They know that their performances should’ve been a lot better [at state] and they are ready to put in the work to get to the next stage. They really want it.”
State Track (May 27)
GIRLS
Long jump
13. Rylan Syring, 15’ 9”
Triple jump
9. Chloe Christensen, 33’ 9 3/4”
Javelin
6. Callie Knudson, 125’ 7”
100m hurdles
13. Mayciee Ball, 17.14
100m
7. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 12.71
4x800m relay
13. Derby, 10:27.77
200m
9. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 26.61
4x100m relay
7. Derby, 51.04
400m
2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 59.31
300m hurdles
10. Mayciee Ball, 49.69
11. Chloe Igo, 50..08
3200m
11. Katie Hazen, 12:03.48
12. Vivian Kalb, 12:03.61
TEAM SCORES
1. Olathe North, 87.33
2. Olathe West, 73
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 56
16. Derby, 15
BOYS
Shot put
15. Jonas Vickers, 43’ 4 3/4”
100m
13. Christian Crawford, 11.44
4x800m relay
10. Derby, 8:20.07
4x100m relay
16. Derby, 45.62
TEAM SCORES
1. Manhattan, 66.5
2. Blue Valley, 54
3. Gardner-Edgerton, 43
