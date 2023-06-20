Saben Seager was feeling great in fall ball as a freshman for Cowley College baseball. Prior to his start, the warm-up was feeling good, and the velocity was up. It was business as usual for the Derby alum, but in the last batter of his outing, it quickly spiraled.
Seager threw a fastball and immediately felt discomfort in his right elbow on the very next pitch, a changeup; he felt pain that he described as like a knife had been driven into his elbow. It was quickly determined that it was a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm, a pitcher’s worst nightmare.
The UCL tear is one of the most common injuries in baseball, especially for pitchers. A complete tear requires surgery, which is often referred to as Tommy John surgery. It is a lengthy recovery process and has taken years away from players like John Smoltz, Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom.
Just two weeks into fall ball at Cowley, Seager was shut down for the year. It was the first major injury of his young career. He was allowed to go home for recovery and rehab, but he was uncertain about his future in baseball.
“Being 18 years old and having to have this surgery, it was just nerve-racking to see what it would mean for my baseball career,” Seager said. “There were a lot of thoughts in my head on whether I was going to be able to play baseball again. I have always played baseball, and getting that stripped away felt like I lost a bit of my identity. That’s what was tough for me.”
On Oct. 13, Seager went under the knife for the surgery and just passed the nine-month mark post-operation. It was not an easy process, but the progress Seager has seen has kept him motivated to keep pushing.
“Those first couple of months in the brace were rough, but it is cool to
see how far I have come,” Seager said. “I am really happy with the progress that I have made. From the thought I was never going to play baseball again to where I am now.”
Once he was cleared to get out of the brace, Seager started to rebuild his strength. He said that just getting out and doing something that felt familiar was a relief. At the four-month mark, Seager finally got cleared to throw.
“It felt good to finally throw again,” Seager said. “It felt weird at first, but I got used to it and picked it back up right away. That first throw was a big thing for me because you finally saw all the hard work put in really start to pay off.”
During the recovery process, Seager got in contact with K-State alum and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Evan Marshall. The two were working through the same rehab program. There, Seager got to learn from a major leaguer.
“It was cool to pick his brain and thoughts about the process,” Seager said. “I really learned the importance of a positive mindset and working to get one percent better every day to return better than before.”
During the rehab process, Seager entered the transfer portal and will play for Neosho County Community College when he is officially cleared. Neosho has become a Derby pipeline, as five players were on the Panther roster last season.
Seager has started to add a sinker in his bullpen sessions. When he returns to the mound, he should have a solid five-pitch mix which will help him be more aggressive.
The next big milestone for Seager through the rehab process is hitting 90 mph on his fastball. He said there are still some hurdles to overcome with that, but by striving to get better every day, he believes he can hit that.
“Right now, I really want to get over the hump to get to 90 mph,” Seager said.
“I have been hitting 89 for a while now. I know that after Tommy John, there
is more work to be done, but I always want to go out there and get better every single day just working towards that goal.”
