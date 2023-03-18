Pete Schieber

Pete Schieber won the Kansas Knights of Columbus free throw championship at the 9-year-old age group. Schieber went 84 for 90 in four free throw competitions to win the event.

 

 COURTESY

83.5 percent. 83.6 percent. 88.5 percent. 90.4 percent. What do these numbers have in common? All of these are free-throw percentages belonging to hall-of-fame basketball careers. 

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Steve Nash all had great numbers from the charity stripe, but 9-year-old Pete Schieber topped them all from the line at the Knights of Columbus Free throw competition, shooting 93.3 percent across four competitions to win the state-wide contest. 

