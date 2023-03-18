83.5 percent. 83.6 percent. 88.5 percent. 90.4 percent. What do these numbers have in common? All of these are free-throw percentages belonging to hall-of-fame basketball careers.
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Steve Nash all had great numbers from the charity stripe, but 9-year-old Pete Schieber topped them all from the line at the Knights of Columbus Free throw competition, shooting 93.3 percent across four competitions to win the state-wide contest.
Sure, one might provide the argument that comparing a free throw competition to only a fragment of impressive NBA careers is like comparing apples to oranges, but in his first year competing in the event, Schieber went 84 of 90 overall, which is an impressive feat for anyone who has stepped to the free throw line.
Schieber had been shooting a basketball almost before he could talk, so he has already developed his unique shooting stroke. As he got older and started to jump from shooting on a basket in the living room to a full-size hoop, he started to get the desire to join the competition.
As a student at St. Mary’s, he was encouraged to participate in the free throw competition. Schieber was encouraged by his grandfather, who had signed up Pete’s father, Tony, and uncles into the competition when they were kids.
Tony went on to compete at the state competition and played at Derby High School for former head coach Lonnie Lollar from 1999-2002 before tearing his ACL just before the season his senior year. He still loves basketball and has coached some of Pete’s basketball teams.
The competition hasn’t changed much since a young Tony was at the line. Tony said the same volunteers of the Derby Knights of Columbus Council still run the competition in the same format. A prominent member of the Derby Knights, John Washburn, even still helps the competition and remembered Tony.
“The free throw tournament is exactly the same as when I was in it,” Tony Schieber said. “The faces are the same too, so not much has changed.”
Pete cruised through the local, district and regional rounds to reach the state competition in Salina. Unfortunately, Pete’s basketball team had a tournament the same weekend with a game at 11 a.m. (with the free throw competition slated for 1 p.m.). He chose to play in his basketball game, but his grandfather encouraged him to try to make the competition. With Pete’s team up by 30 points, Tony and Pete were able to head out early to make the state competition.
While a tad late, Pete still got his opportunity. Without any warm-up shots and Crocs on, Pete sank 24 of 25 free throws and 18 in a row to win the event. He was unfazed by the moment when he stepped on the line, and he found his rhythm, taking only about two and a half minutes to shoot his 25 shots.
“Shooting has always just come naturally to me,” Pete Schieber said. “I was a little nervous going into it, but when I got on my groove, I felt like I had a chance to win.”
Taking in the event again, as a parent this time, was more nerve-racking for Tony, but seeing his son have that success gave him a lot of pride.
“It is more fun watching [Pete], but it is a little more nerve-racking,” Tony Schieber said. “Whenever you’re playing, you are always confident because you can control aspects, but it is rewarding to see him have success.”
Pete is looking forward to competing in the event for many years to come, and winning the competition is a new motivation for him to shoot for next year.
“I am looking forward to doing the competition again,” Pete Schieber said. “I think I have a chance to win it again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.