For the first time since 2017, Derby football will see an updated regular season schedule for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.  

In 2022, the Panthers’ home opener will feature Manhattan, a team Derby faced in the postseason from 2017 to 2019. It will be the first of a home-and-home series with the Indians. 

In week two, the Panthers will travel to face Salina South and will hit the road again in week three with a tilt with Bishop Carroll. Hutchinson will come to Derby in week four, and the Panthers will travel to face Campus in week five.

The Panthers will finish the season with two out of three games at home, with a week six matchup against Maize before facing Maize South on the road in week seven. Derby will host Newton to end the year.

All opponents switch home and away for the 2023 season.  

DERBY FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

Manhattan

at Salina South

at Bishop Carroll

Hutchinson

at Campus

Maize

at Maize South

Newton 

 

DERBY FOOTBALL 2023 SCHEDULE 

at Manhattan

Salina South

Bishop Carroll

at Hutchinson

Campus

at Maize

Maize South

at Newton

