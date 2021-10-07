For the first time since 2017, Derby football will see an updated regular season schedule for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In 2022, the Panthers’ home opener will feature Manhattan, a team Derby faced in the postseason from 2017 to 2019. It will be the first of a home-and-home series with the Indians.
In week two, the Panthers will travel to face Salina South and will hit the road again in week three with a tilt with Bishop Carroll. Hutchinson will come to Derby in week four, and the Panthers will travel to face Campus in week five.
The Panthers will finish the season with two out of three games at home, with a week six matchup against Maize before facing Maize South on the road in week seven. Derby will host Newton to end the year.
All opponents switch home and away for the 2023 season.
DERBY FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE
Manhattan
at Salina South
at Bishop Carroll
Hutchinson
at Campus
Maize
at Maize South
Newton
DERBY FOOTBALL 2023 SCHEDULE
at Manhattan
Salina South
Bishop Carroll
at Hutchinson
Campus
at Maize
Maize South
at Newton
