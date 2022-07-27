Samuel Same had a big junior season for the Panthers, and it brought him a lot of attention from several Division-I programs. Loyalty and consistency were big pieces for the 6’5” defensive end who announced his commitment to Iowa State via Twitter in June.

Iowa State was the first school that showed interest in him when he was heading into his junior season, and the consistency of communication helped build a tight relationship for Same.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

