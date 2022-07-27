Samuel Same had a big junior season for the Panthers, and it brought him a lot of attention from several Division-I programs. Loyalty and consistency were big pieces for the 6’5” defensive end who announced his commitment to Iowa State via Twitter in June.
Iowa State was the first school that showed interest in him when he was heading into his junior season, and the consistency of communication helped build a tight relationship for Same.
That consistency helped grow the relationship, which stood out to Same as he continued to gain attention from other Power 5 programs like Kansas State, Oregon State, Minnesota and Iowa.
“Iowa State was pretty consistent with how they recruited me in terms of relationship, frequency and level of care,” Same said. That consistency made a big difference in choosing the school. Just seeing how much they believed in me and their plan for me in the future.”
Same said that seeing the program and culture change in Ames under head coach Matt Campbell stood out to him and made him want to learn more about the program. After visits to the campus, Iowa State started to feel like home.
The belief the Cyclones showed in a developing young player gave Same a lot of confidence and drive to continue to get better every day, and it showed in his junior season. Same had five sacks, which was tied for the team lead, with a pair of forced fumbles.
“The interest [Iowa State showed] was huge,” Same said. “At the time they offered, they were a top-20 team and are still a quality program. Seeing an offer from a Power 5 school and them telling me where they could take me was huge at the time, especially in my football development; it made me want to continue to work harder.”
Same had a tight circle helping him with his decision, and he credited Eric Hendrick, James Tabor and his mother, Frieda Same, for their insightful input in various ways.
Hendrick had some knowledge of the recruiting process and answered questions Same had about the college football experience. Same went to James Tabor, who is with Premier Inspired Athletes, which helped Same get his name out there. Same said his mom helped him read coaches and assess how genuine the coaches were and get a feel of each program.
Same put a lot of thought into his decision and said he leaned on his support network to help him make his decision. He tried not to make an emotional choice after a college showed interest in him. Same said he would give himself some time to let the emotions after visits settle down, so there was not as much emotion involved with the decision.
“I’m a young man; I am only 17 years old,” Same said. “So, I leaned on my circle, and what I felt, to help me siphon through the different aspects of each school and what they have to offer.”
Same is already getting ready to make the jump into D-I football, and the Cyclones have provided elements to get him ready to roll. He has already talked and watched film with Iowa State defensive line coach Eli Rasheed about his technique to be better for his senior season. He has already started a nutrition plan to get him the right diet, so when he gets to Ames, it will not be a big shift nutritionally.
There could be a particular matchup of interest for Derby fans on Saturdays in the near future. Derby teammate Dylan Edwards committed to Kansas State earlier in the summer, making the “Farmageddon” matchup between Iowa State and K-State a little more interesting in Panther Country. Same said he and Edwards joke about it, saying it could be a matchup for years to come and the two are blessed to be in that position.
“We are just excited that we are in a position to make it happen,” Same said. “This had been a dream for both of us. We have played with each other for our whole lives, so it is a big opportunity for us to do it on a bigger stage.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
