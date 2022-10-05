Derby vs Maize preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The 2021 and 2020 matchups between Maize and Derby have easily been candidates for game of the year in Kansas and this year could be no different.

The 42-41 shootout last season was decided by an intercepted two-point conversion after Maize quarterback Avery Johnson marched the Eagles down the field for the touchdown in just over a minute. No love has been lost heading into the week six showdown between the two AVCTL-I juggernauts.

