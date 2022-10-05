The 2021 and 2020 matchups between Maize and Derby have easily been candidates for game of the year in Kansas and this year could be no different.
The 42-41 shootout last season was decided by an intercepted two-point conversion after Maize quarterback Avery Johnson marched the Eagles down the field for the touchdown in just over a minute. No love has been lost heading into the week six showdown between the two AVCTL-I juggernauts.
In the last two seasons, the contests have been decided by a combined two points. Maize upset the Panthers with a 36-35 win in 2020, and Derby got revenge a year later. Johnson will be looking to get two career wins against Derby, which has become a rare feat in the Brandon Clark era of Panther football.
Maize (5-0) will be determined to get redemption from last season and bring a loaded offense around Johnson.
Game planning for the dual-threat quarterback will be a challenge, but the Panthers will need to focus on Maize weapons like wide receivers Justin Stephens, Bryce Cohoon and running back Daeshuan Carter.
“It will be a fun week to game plan for,” Clark said. “We know what we are up against, and our players are going to be excited about the game plan.”
Johnson will get the majority of the attention during the week because he is a dangerous player, and Derby (4-1) will need to plan for his ability to run and pass with accuracy. Clark said his football IQ has been the biggest growth on film.
“He is just one year older, is faster and can throw the ball a little harder,” Clark said. “He is just a senior playing with confidence. There are not too many teams that have been able to stop him. He has just done a good job of making plays, and he has a great supporting cast.”
The Derby secondary will need to be ready to get involved early, and Clark said they have to limit the big play. The Maize wide receivers are quick, and the Panthers will have to make sure they keep in front of them to limit a deep throw.
Defensively, the Eagles have a physical defensive line that will be a challenge for Derby. Defensive lineman Caden Miranda leads the unit, and Connor Padgett will likely have an eye on Edwards the entire game.
It will likely be a wild atmosphere at Panther Stadium because of the D-I talent that will be on display. The Panthers are ready to embrace the playoff-like environment of the AVCTL-I showdown. Kickoff from Panther Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
“Our kids love being in big games, and this is a big regular season game that will get us ready for the playoffs,” Clark said. “It is always fun to play with a lot of people in the stands with an atmosphere that is loud and crazy so it will be a fun game for both teams.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
