Canals

Nico Canals is a first-year diver who qualified for state. She foreign-exchange student program. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Nico Canals has kept herself busy in her short time in Derby. The native of Barcelona, Spain, has played tennis, was a manager for girls basketball and is a state qualifier in diving in her first year trying the sport. From seeing unknown treasures of the Midwest – including a rodeo – to making lifelong friends, Canals’ experience in Derby is one she will never forget. 

Canals always had an interest in trying diving, and as a former gymnast of 10 years, she fit the mold for the diving team. A vast majority of current Panther divers have gymnastic backgrounds, including Alexis Stanton and Kenidi Lowmaster. 

Canals 2

Canals begins her progressions for a diving attempt at the Derby meet on May 2.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

