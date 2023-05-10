Nico Canals has kept herself busy in her short time in Derby. The native of Barcelona, Spain, has played tennis, was a manager for girls basketball and is a state qualifier in diving in her first year trying the sport. From seeing unknown treasures of the Midwest – including a rodeo – to making lifelong friends, Canals’ experience in Derby is one she will never forget.
Canals always had an interest in trying diving, and as a former gymnast of 10 years, she fit the mold for the diving team. A vast majority of current Panther divers have gymnastic backgrounds, including Alexis Stanton and Kenidi Lowmaster.
Lowmaster and Canals developed a friendship in the winter. The two are technically in the same class, although Canals is listed as a senior. The relationship started shortly after Canals hit her biggest struggles from missing home.
“I got to Kansas in August, and it was exciting at the beginning, but October and November were my rough months,” Canals said. “I missed my family, home, the food and just everything back home, but eventually it passed.”
The two connected during the basketball season, and when Canals mentioned she would like to do diving in the spring, Lowmaster took her to the Derby Recreation Center to teach her a few techniques. Using the gymnastic background the two had, Lowmaster was able to help Canals using similar techniques between the two sports.
“Kenidi took me to the DRC and started teaching me stuff before the season started,” Canals said. “I was scared everyone would be so good, and I would be lost, but she helped me a lot.”
The team took in Canals with open arms and helped her as she continued to learn various diving techniques. Canals said the group of six divers have become close and have fun in practice.
“[Canals] has fit in super well on the team,” diving coach Sam Pinkerton said. “I think it helped that she knew Kenidi before the season started, which was a big reason why she came out for diving since the two were so close. She came in and immediately bonded with all the girls, and it is like she was a part of the team since two years ago.”
Repetition in practice helped Canals improve and build her confidence. Throughout the season, she started to get more confident in her dives and elevated her degree of difficulty at a rapid pace. Canals’ favorite move is the forward one-and-a-half dive. Coach Pinkerton said the confidence he has seen from her in the pool has transferred into her everyday life.
“She has a ton of confidence in her dives, and I have seen that confidence in her personal life too,” Pinkerton said. “Getting more confidence in the pool has given her more confidence in general.”
Canals got to experience state basketball as a manager, which she said was fun, but she wanted to try to qualify for state in diving. She and Pinkerton worked on making a diving routine with a solid degree of difficulty to reach the state standards. At the Maize Invitational on April 28, Canals reached the state qualification score.
“I am super proud of her,” Pinkerton said. “She said she wanted to try to qualify for state at the start of the season, and she got it. Now we get to give her a state experience before she goes back to Spain, which is special.”
As Canals wraps up her time in Derby, she said she loved the high school spirit, the sports and the Panther gear. When she gets back to Barcelona, she will be representing her Derby gear and new diving skills.
“I have a whole Derby fan shop in my room, and I’ll take everything back to Spain; it will be funny,” Canals said. “I’m excited to show off my diving skills, all the merch and share my experience here, like going to a rodeo and much more.”
Canals will be able to compete at the state meet because she does not leave for Spain until after the meet. She is looking forward to enjoying the experience with her friends that she has made at Derby.
“I just want to have fun at the state meet,” Canals said. “I am just looking forward to having fun because it will be some of my last days in Kansas, so I just want to enjoy it with my new friends.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented