On land, Simon Rocco appears to be just another high school kid, but when you get him in the pool, he is a humble yet fierce competitor. The senior has had to step into a leadership role for Derby swimming this season.
Rocco got into competitive swimming at 8 years old when his mother put him into club swimming with the Derby Dolphins, led by Jimmy Adams at the time. Over time, it was evident that he had solid potential in the pool as he improved his technique.
Once in high school, Rocco participated in cross country, swimming and track under coach Adams. Rocco has become a big piece of the Panthers as one of the more versatile swimmers on the team.
Adams said Rocco is one of the few swimmers that has competed in every swimming event this season and has been able to get back into the pool in quick succession at meets. Throughout his four seasons at Derby, Rocco stepped up for the Panthers by swimming the 100 butterfly and then getting back on the starting block for the grueling 500-yard freestyle after a short break during the 100-yard freestyle. His reliability and determination to give his best in every event has been vital for Derby.
“You could always put [Simon] in whatever event you needed him to do, and he never complained,” Adams said. “You never doubted his effort, and you always knew that he gave everything he had in that event. That is a rare commodity in an athlete.”
One of Rocco’s biggest strengths is endurance, which has helped him thrive in the distance events and rebound to do several events at a meet.
“I like the long-distance events,” Rocco said. “My favorite events would be the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.”
That endurance helped him in the team’s annual “King of the Pool” competition over winter break, where Rocco has been named “King” all four years. Rocco will also be competing in the Swim for a Wish event for Derby this year.
Rocco has been a part of the recent success of the boys program, being part of three of the four straight AVCTL-I crowns. Coach Adams said that Rocco has always performed well for Derby at the league meet, and the team is always excited to see how he aids the team in the final meet of the year on Feb. 11.
“It is really good to be a part of a good program,” Rocco said.
The Panthers have a much smaller senior class this season, and Rocco has had to step up and be a leader for the team. He helps his younger teammates stay focused and improve.
“We went from 14 seniors in 2022 to six with only three that have previously been with the program,” Adams said. “A lot of the burden has fallen on Simon to lead this young group of guys, and he has done a pretty awesome job for us. The guys appreciate his hard work.”
One of those younger swimmers is Simon’s brother, Tony, who is in his first year of high school swimming.
“It is really cool to swim with my brother,” Rocco said. “Sometimes we do the same events and have done relays together, but usually we do different events.”
There might be some slight sibling competition, but Simon lets his swimming do the talking rather than bragging. He has also helped his brother grow and learn what it takes to help the Panther swimming program.
“I think Simon sets the tone for Tony,” Adams said. “Tony will be important to us in the future, and I think he is coming in with the right mindset because of his big brother and his four years with us.”
The coaching staff has not only seen Simon develop in the pool but also as a person. Adams said that Rocco was a little timid in his freshman year but started to break out of his shell and become a confident young man.
“We are going to miss him a ton, and there will be big shoes to fill,” Adams said. “I have coached Simon since he was 8 years old. He is an athlete whom I have coached for a long time because of all the seasons we have been together. It will be weird not having Simon Rocco around next year.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented