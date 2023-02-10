Simon Rocco

Simon Rocco has been a key part of the Derby swim team for the last four years and was helped win three of the four straight AVCTL-I titles. 

On land, Simon Rocco appears to be just another high school kid, but when you get him in the pool, he is a humble yet fierce competitor. The senior has had to step into a leadership role for Derby swimming this season.

Rocco got into competitive swimming at 8 years old when his mother put him into club swimming with the Derby Dolphins, led by Jimmy Adams at the time. Over time, it was evident that he had solid potential in the pool as he improved his technique.

